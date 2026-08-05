WomensMonth | Lerato Agency's Tshegofatso Stone: From creator to communicator

For Tshegofatso Stone, communications isn't confined to the boardroom. By day, she helps shape communications for Meta South Africa at Lerato Agency. Beyond the office, she's built a loyal following as the creator behind Cucumbers & Cream, giving her a rare perspective on both brand strategy and the creator economy.

Tshegofatso Stone is an account director at Lerato Agency. Source: Supplied.

In this Women's Month Q&A, she shares the experiences that have shaped her career, the women who've influenced her journey, and why authenticity remains communications' greatest asset.

You now lead communications for Meta South Africa at Lerato Agency. What has been the defining moment in your career that prepared you for an account of this scale?

I don't think there was one defining moment; rather, it has been the culmination of leading increasingly complex projects that demanded both strategic thinking and flawless execution. Managing initiatives such as the CIPC IP Youth Awards, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards, and the Business to Brand Summit taught me how to navigate multiple stakeholders, manage reputational considerations, and deliver communications that create meaningful impact.

Those experiences reinforced the importance of staying calm under pressure, thinking beyond the immediate brief, and always keeping the audience at the centre of every decision. Leading communications for Meta South Africa is a natural progression of that journey and an opportunity to contribute to conversations that shape how people connect, communicate, and do business.

Which women—whether mentors, family members or public figures—have most influenced the way you think or work?

I've been fortunate to learn from women in different seasons of my life. The women in my family taught me resilience, humility and the value of showing up consistently, while mentors throughout my career have challenged me to think strategically, lead with confidence, and never stop learning. More than any single individual, I'm inspired by women who create opportunities for others, who lead with integrity, and who understand that success becomes even more meaningful when it's shared.

What qualities make a great client-agency partnership?

The strongest client-agency relationships are built on trust, transparency and shared ambition. The best work happens when agencies are seen as strategic partners rather than suppliers. That means having honest conversations, challenging ideas when necessary, and working towards the same business objectives. Mutual respect, open communication and a willingness to collaborate ultimately create campaigns that are not only creative but also commercially meaningful.

In your role, how do you balance solving today's communications challenges while making decisions that will strengthen a brand's reputation five or ten years from now?

Communications is no longer just about responding to what's happening today, it's about protecting and building trust over time. While it's important to respond quickly to immediate challenges, every decision should be measured against the long-term reputation you're helping to build.

I always ask myself whether a recommendation simply solves today's problem or whether it also reinforces the brand's values, credibility and purpose. Reputation is built consistently, through hundreds of decisions, not just during moments of crisis.

You've project-managed initiatives that celebrate and support young entrepreneurs, from the CIPC IP Youth Awards to the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards. What have these experiences taught you about the next generation of African business leaders?

One thing has become very clear: Africa's next generation of entrepreneurs isn't waiting for opportunities; they're creating them. They are innovative, resilient, and deeply purpose-driven. Many of them are building businesses that solve real problems within their communities while thinking globally from day one. Working on these platforms has been incredibly inspiring and has shown me that the future isn't in bad hands.

Does running Cucumbers & Cream make you a better communications strategist, and does your agency work make you a better creator?

Absolutely. Running Cucumbers & Cream has given me firsthand insight into what it takes to build and nurture a community. As a creator, I've learned that authenticity, consistency and understanding your audience are far more powerful than simply chasing trends.

That perspective makes me a stronger and strategic communicator because I understand both the brand's objectives and the creator's reality.

At the same time, my agency experience strengthens my work as a creator. It helps me approach every collaboration with strategic intent, ensuring that the content is not only engaging but also aligned with the brand's broader business and communications goals. The two roles continuously inform and strengthen one another.

Ten years from now, what do you hope your contribution to the communications industry will be?

I hope to have contributed to an industry that places greater value on meaningful storytelling, authentic partnerships and communications that genuinely move people. Beyond the campaigns and brands, I want to be known for helping shape the next generation of communications professionals and for creating platforms that bring people together through conversation, creativity and shared experiences.

If my work has helped brands build trust, inspired young professionals to believe in what's possible, and created spaces where people feel seen and connected, then I'll consider that a meaningful legacy.