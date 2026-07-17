World PR Day 2026: Trust is PR’s greatest currency in the age of the prosumer

Today the world celebrates World PR Day. This is a moment to reflect on how far public relations has come and how profoundly it shapes the future of brands, businesses, and society.

The latest Havas Prosumer Report reveals a striking truth: 44% of people trust a brand more when it’s recommended by someone, they follow online, while 40% value transparency and easy access to product provenance.

This is the new reality. Influence is no longer owned by brands, it is shared with the people who experience, discuss, and advocate for them. And in this age of the prosumer – a hybrid of producer and consumer – one thing has become clear: attention can be captured, but trust must be earned.

The rise of the prosumer

The prosumer has rewritten the rules. No longer submissive receivers of brand messages; they investigate, compare, challenge, and co-create. They read reviews, ask AI for guidance, and share experiences that can sway purchasing decisions in seconds.

Brands don’t own conversations anymore, their audiences do.

Nabiella DeBeer, head of PR at Havas Red South Africa

PR’s Revolutionary Era

Public relations is no longer about controlling narratives. It’s about earning the right to be part of conversations.

Nabiella DeBeer, head of PR at Havas Red South Africa, calls PR 'revolutionary' because of its consistent power to create meaningful impact: “PR is far more than managing reputations or achieving KPIs. It has the ability to change lives, build movements, and create lasting impact.”

Her words remind us: PR is not transactional; it’s relational. Brands succeed when they show authenticity, listen deeply, and build trust through action, not spin.

Reputation is built before the crisis

In a hyper-connected world, a single post can reshape perception instantly. Yet PR should never be activated only when a crisis erupts. The strongest organisations invest in trust before they need it building credibility, nurturing relationships, and creating a foundation that withstands challenges.

As misinformation spreads and audiences grow more selective, credible communication becomes a competitive advantage. Consumers don’t expect perfection. They expect honesty.

The brands that thrive will be those that embrace transparency, respond with accountability, and root their communications in real human experiences.

Celebrating World PR Day

World PR Day is more than an industry milestone. It honours the professionals who use communication to strengthen communities, influence change, and guide organisations through complexity.

PR has moved beyond the press release. It now shapes culture, builds movements, and creates the connections that define relevance. In the age of the prosumer, brands are no longer defined by the stories they tell; they are defined by the stories people choose to believe and share.

And that is why PR is not just important. It is revolutionary.



