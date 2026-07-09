Select e.tv content moves onto international streaming platform

eMedia has announced a strategic content licensing partnership between its free-to-air broadcaster, e.tv, and Netflix, which will make select e.tv original productions available to Netflix audiences across Africa, extending the reach of local storytelling beyond linear television.

A strategic content licensing partnership sees e.tv's new daily drama,The Four of Us appearing on Netflix (Image supplied)

Launching the partnership is e.tv's new daily drama,The Four of Us. Under the agreement with Netflix, new episodes of the series will be available on Netflix across the African continent the day after broadcast, the next day from 9 am CAT.

The Four of Us premiered on 29 June 2026 on e.tv and launched on Netflix on 30 June, is produced by Tshedza Pictures.

It is the first title announced under the content licensing agreement, with further opportunities to be explored over time.

Important milestone

The arrangement gives audiences greater flexibility to watch on demand, while significantly extending the visibility of one of eMedia's landmark local productions.

The agreement reflects a broader shift in how content travels across Africa - one in which free-to-air broadcasting and global streaming are increasingly complementary forces rather than competing ones.

For eMedia, it demonstrates that a broadcaster rooted in free-to-air can lead the way in building new distribution models that extend the life and commercial value of local content without compromising its primary audience.

For Netflix, it signals a deliberate move to deepen partnerships with established African broadcasters, building a sustainable pipeline of locally-owned, locally-produced content that can travel across borders.

“This is an important milestone for eMedia as we continue to evolve our content strategy and meet audiences wherever they choose to watch,” says Marlon Davids, chief content officer at eMedia.

“Working with Netflix enables us to take our content further, while continuing to deliver strong local entertainment to the free-to-air audiences at the centre of what we do.”

"This licensing agreement with eMedia marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to bringing the best of South African storytelling to our members," said Ben Amadasun, VP of content for Middle East & Africa, Netflix.

"As we celebrate 10 years in Mzansi, we believe that e.tv's creative ambition and Netflix's passion for African stories can open a new era for South African content - one that resonates across the continent and beyond for generations to come."

Gripping family drama

The series is a gripping family drama centred on the influential Dhlomo family, where old wounds, power struggles, and long-held resentments threaten to tear it apart.

Leading the ensemble are powerhouse performers Sindi Dlathu and Sdumo Mtshali, alongside Thembinkosi Mthembu and a wide cast of established and rising South African talent.

The series takes over the prime 8 pm weeknight slot previously held by the long-running soapie Scandal!, which aired for 23 years, and marks Tshedza Pictures' first project for e.tv.