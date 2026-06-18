EXCLUSIVE | Comrades 2026: When YouTube becomes TV

On Sunday, 14 September, I did something I had never done before. I watched a live sports event, start to finish, on YouTube. The event was the Comrades Marathon, a 13-hour live broadcast.

Kelvin Watt, chairperson of Nielsen Sports SA, looks at why the Comrades Marathon’s 2026 YouTube broadcast may prove to be a turning point for live sport (Image supplied)

I stayed with it for more than nine of those hours across my Smart TV and my phone. By the time the day was done, one thing had become impossible to ignore: the line between ‘streaming’ and ‘television’ had quietly disappeared.

Let me start with the honest verdict, because that matters more than the theory.

The stream itself was flawless. No buffering, no drop-outs, no quality wobble between the big screen and the handset.

There were definitely audio issues, especially the ambient sounds from the start and finish and with several on-the-road and finish line interviews, but these came from the event site itself, which is a production-on-the-ground challenge that sits well outside the platform’s control.

On a 13-hour live feed, holding that standard is a serious achievement.

From watchable to compelling

What lifted it from ‘watchable’ to genuinely compelling was the storytelling.

The narrative arc held across the full day, from the elite battle at the front to the human drama at the back of the field chasing the cut-offs, backed up by a fabulous and informative group of commentators.

The graphics package did real work. Live runner positions, gap times, pace-bus tracking and split data gave the broadcast the texture of a Grand Tour cycling feed rather than a regional road race. The route graphics for the first time gave the viewer a real sense of the road from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, including all the climbs, twists and turns.

The information layered on screen respected the viewer’s intelligence and kept a casual watcher invested for hours.

I particularly enjoyed the companion app found at www.comradescam.live, a technology enabled by Streambridge where viewers could choose their on-route camera and watch only that feed. We used it to watch a number of our close friends and family as they crossed the finish line during the afternoon.This type of innovation is a real winner and the big advantage of streaming over more traditional linear broadcasting of the past.

There was no shortage of drama to carry it, either. Records fell at the front, including new Up Run benchmarks, which gave the long middle hours real stakes.

That is the test of good television: it has to reward the time you give it. This race certainly did. It never fails.

The bigger point: stop calling it ‘just streaming’

Here is the part our industry needs to sit with. I watched this on the same Smart TV, in the same seat, with the same expectation of quality that I bring to any broadcast.

The delivery pipe was YouTube. The experience was television.

We have spent years treating YouTube as a secondary screen, a home for highlights and clips and second-window catch-up.

On Sunday, it was the primary screen for a national tentpole event, and it held up to that billing without an asterisk.

If a platform delivers a flawless 13-hour live broadcast to a living-room set, the distinction between ‘TV’ and ‘YouTube’ is a category we are keeping alive out of habit.

A genuine first and why it matters here

For the first time in its 106-year history, the world’s greatest ultramarathon was watchable anywhere on the planet. A race that has always been a deeply South African ritual became a global live event.

That is a meaningful unlock for the property, for the sport, but most importantly for the country. The value to our travel and tourism industry was immense, and if measured properly, will yield significant real impact and economic benefit long after the 12-hour gun was fired.

For the South African sports industry, this was an important first in its own right:

One of our annual tentpole events was carried primarily on YouTube, with free, global access for the first time.



SABC Sport, our free-to-air national broadcaster, ran the event domestically alongside it.

That dual structure is the interesting bit: a working example of YouTube and linear operating together, each doing what it does best.

SABC delivered the domestic free-to-air reach. YouTube delivered global access and the on-demand long tail. Rights holders here now have a live, local proof point to study, instead of an overseas case study to translate into our conditions.

The measurement question

This is where it gets interesting for those of us who sell audiences for a living.

A development like this is only as valuable as our ability to measure it properly, and that is the work.

Over the next few days, our team at Nielsen Sports SA will be doing a great deal of audience analysis to understand the true impact of yesterday.

The goal is to give sponsors and advertisers a total consumption view, which means:

Live audience across both the YouTube stream and the SABC broadcast. Importantly, YouTube numbers will reflect views, unique views and concurrent views, but it is important to note when measuring these and comparing them to SABC Sport viewership and last year’s SuperSport viewership numbers, that they reflect connected devices and not the number of eyeballs behind those devices, which may multiply the number up three to four fold.

The long tail of video-on-demand on YouTube, where a 13-hour event keeps accumulating views for days and weeks after the gun.

The accompanying shorts and highlights, which are increasingly where a modern audience actually meets the content. These are really the numbers to watch as this content is as valuable as the live content and on YouTube with its VoD capability is likely to yield the most value, turning the Comrades Marathon into a 365-day-a-year viewing experience and not a one-day affair.

Counting only the live linear number would badly understate what happened on Sunday.

A modern understanding of viewership has to capture the full footprint: live, on-demand and the clip ecosystem that travels far beyond the broadcast window.

That total view is what turns a broadcast innovation into a credible commercial proposition for partners.

Where this leaves us

YouTube is a major player in this market going forward. That is simply the reality after yesterday, and it deserves a clear-eyed assessment on its merits.

A few open questions are worth holding onto, in the interest of balance:

The economics still need to be proven Global reach and strong consumption are a long way from automatically translating into the rights fees and sponsorship yield that fund a property at this scale.

Discoverability and audience ownership matter The platform that owns the relationship and the data shapes the long-term leverage between rights holders, broadcasters and sponsors.

Repeatability is unproven Comrades sits in a particular rights position. The event unfortunately, has a complex or contested rights situation, and not all parties will necessarily see the world in the same way.

Those questions sharpen the opportunity rather than dimming it. Sunday gave us a clean, local, large-scale demonstration that YouTube can carry a national tentpole event to television-grade standard and to a global audience at the same time.

The job now is to measure it honestly, understand the full consumption picture and let the commercial story follow the evidence.

For the first time, I watched Comrades the way the rest of the world will increasingly watch live sport. It worked. That is the headline, and it is one worth taking seriously.