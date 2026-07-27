South Africans splashed out on sport, food and streaming during World Cup

From packed sports bars to streaming subscriptions and football merchandise, the Fifa World Cup 2026 drove a noticeable uptick in spending among South African consumers. New analysis by Visa Consulting & Analytics shows that spending on Visa consumer cards increased across live screening, dining, streaming and sports merchandise during the tournament's Group Stage and Round of 32 matches.

Live screening and sports recreation spending increased

Spending at sports and recreation resorts increased 72% during the opening weekend of Fifa World Cup 2026 (12–16 June) compared to the average weekend spending across the previous three weekends. Ahead of South Africa's Round of 32 match against Canada, spending on ticketing and live screening increased 76% between 25 and 27 June 2026 compared to the previous weekend.

Dining spending remained elevated across major cities

Strong uplift in dining spending was observed during South Africa's Round of 32 match against Canada on 28 June 2026, when restaurant dine-in spending increased 76% compared to an average Sunday night across the previous four weeks.

During the final Group Stage (24–29 June 2026), restaurant dine-in spending also remained elevated across major cities, increasing 30% in Johannesburg, 20% in Pretoria, 20% in Durban and 10% in Cape Town compared to previous weekends.

Latter stages of the tournament

Spending on cable TV and streaming services increased 29% during the final Group Stage and the initial Round of 32 matches (25 June 2026–1 July 2026) compared to the same weekdays in the previous month. In-store spending on sports merchandise increased 16% towards the final weekend of the Group Stage (25–28 June 2026) compared to the same weekend in May.

“Global sporting moments like the Fifa World Cup 2026 create a powerful ripple effect beyond the pitch, bringing people together while driving meaningful activity for local businesses and communities. As a proud partner of Fifa World Cup 2026, we’re excited to see how fans engage during these moments, and the role of digital payments in supporting economic impact and connected commerce,” said Sandy Samaan head of Visa Consulting and Analytics, Sub Saharan Africa.