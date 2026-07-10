IShowSpeed to lead YouTube-Fifa creator match

YouTube and Fifa are bringing the creator economy to the football pitch with the launch of the first-ever YouTube Fifa Creator Cup, set to take place in New York City's Central Park on 12 July.

Streamed globally

The exhibition match will be led by streamer IShowSpeed and streamed live globally on Fifa's official YouTube channel. The event will feature a lineup of digital creators and football personalities as part of YouTube's partnership with Fifa during the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The match will be officiated by Fifas chief refereeing officer, Pierluigi Collina, while football content creators and broadcasters will provide commentary and sideline coverage.

Biggest stage

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in the world and we’re bringing that same energy to Central Park,” said IShowSpeed. “Football brings everybody together, and that’s what I love about it. To do this with YouTube and Fifa, live in New York City, with fans watching from all over the world, it’s going to be special. I’m ready to compete and give everybody a show.”

According to YouTube, videos created by its Fifa creator roster have already generated more than one billion views during the tournament, with the Creator Cup designed to build on that momentum by blending live sport with creator-led entertainment. The event is sponsored by Dove Men+Care and Lay's.