Powerade partners with Bafana Bafana captain for limited Fifa World Cup edition

Powerade has unveiled its global football campaign, Power Your Fate– a rallying call for athletes and fans to believe that destiny is earned through preparation, grit and hydration, and as part of the local launch, has announced a partnership with Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeping star, Ronwen Williams.

In SA, Powerade has partnered with Bafana Bafana captain, Ronwen Williams, for limited Fifa World Cup edition (Image supplied)

“Football is deeply ingrained in South African culture, and with Fifa World Cup 26 on the horizon, we’re proud to bring a campaign that truly speaks to belief, preparation and opportunity,” says Mario I. Garcia, vice president and managing director at Coca-Cola South Africa.

“Introducing Powerade Outlast locally and partnering with Ronwen Williams reflects our ambition to fuel South African athletes and fans to power their own fate, on and off the pitch.”

Inspiring the next generation

Williams, whose journey embodies resilience, belief and relentless preparation, will front the South African chapter of the campaign, inspiring the next generation of footballers and everyday athletes to take control of their performance.

Power Your Fate is about owning your journey – doing the work when no one is watching so you’re ready when it matters most,” says Ronwen Williams.

“That mindset has defined my career, and I’m proud to partner with Powerade to inspire South Africans to believe in what’s possible, especially as we gear up for the world stage.”

Global stars

Globally, Power Your Fat launched with a hero film featuring elite athletes including football stars Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes alongside everyday athletes, reinforcing Powerade’s role in keeping players hydrated at every level of the game.

In South Africa, the campaign will roll out across digital, social, outdoor and retail touchpoints in the build-up to Fifa World Cup 26, connecting with football fans where passion runs deepest.

The official sports drink of the Fifa World Cup 26, the Coca-Cola Company brand says the Power Your Fate platform spotlights how Powerade fuels athletes at every level to put in the work, seize their moment and turn effort into legacy.