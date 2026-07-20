Lamine Yamal and his little bro gave Spain the kind of PR money can't buy

Football is full of stories about brotherhood. Usually, they're about teammates willing to fight for one another over 90 minutes. But at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Spain's most effective ambassadors aren't a marketing campaign or a media strategy. They are Lamine Yamal and his three-year-old brother, Keyne, whose joyful post-match moments have become some of the tournament's most widely shared moments.

Family

Spain will, of course, be remembered for lifting the trophy. Its performances deserved every accolade. But alongside the goals, tactical masterclasses and celebrations, another story made our hearts flutter. It had nothing to do with possession statistics or formations and everything to do with family.

Every time television cameras caught Keyne sprinting towards his older brother after a match, celebrating wildly on the pitch or simply looking up at him with admiration, people watched and shared it. Before long, those clips had spread far beyond football circles, reaching millions who may not have watched a single Spain match but instantly connected with what they were seeing.

That authenticity gave Spain something no communications budget could have bought. Spain wasn't just a technically brilliant side chasing another World Cup, it became a group of young men who laughed, celebrated and shared their biggest moments with the people they loved.

Football has always been about more than what happens between the first whistle and the last. The sport thrives because of the relationships around it: between teammates, families, coaches, supporters and entire communities. That's why victories often feel deeply personal, even to people like me watching thousands of kilometres away.

Brotherhood

Brotherhood sits at the heart of that. Sometimes it's the friendship between players who have spent years sharing a dressing room, like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, whose genuine bond became one of the tournament's most talked-about off-field stories. Sometimes it's supporters embracing strangers after a late winner. And sometimes it's as simple as an older brother making sure his little brother is part of the biggest day of his life.

Those were the moments that made people smile during this World Cup.

Years after the goals have faded from social media feeds, many people will still remember Keyne dancing on the pitch, chasing after Yamal or joining Spain's celebrations. They reminded us that football's greatest strength has never been its ability to produce highlight reels. It's its ability to produce moments that feel universal.

For those of us working in communications, there is something really fascinating about that. Organisations spend years trying to shape how they're perceived. Spain didn't need to tell the world it was youthful, joyful or united. People reached those conclusions on their own because they saw them reflected in the relationship between two brothers.

Spain won the World Cup because it played exceptional football. But Lamine Yamal and Keyne reminded the world why people fall in love with the game in the first place.