NewBizPressOffice: Meet HD Global

Welcome HD Global, a Johannesburg and Cape Town-based media technology partner, specialising in world-class broadcast and production solutions for Africa’s content industry, who has just opened its very own Biz Press Office. Read on to discover more about this great company and keep up to date with all the news from over 350 of SA’s top publishing companies, who from day one, share a 24-hour front-page presence in the heart of their business media with a Biz Press Office.

Tell us about your company, who you are and what you do

HD Global Media Holdings is a premier provider of 360° technical solutions for broadcast, live streaming and content production across Africa. Operating from hubs in Johannesburg and Cape Town, we are the unifying force behind HD In Motion, HD Cape Town, HD International and Afro International, each retaining its own identity and operational independence, but harnessed under a shared vision of excellence.

Put simply, we are the technical engine behind some of the continent's most-watched television and live event moments. From high-end outside broadcast vans and custom-built studio control rooms to multicam flyaway systems, 4K full-frame camera kits and mobile ENG units, we give storytellers the infrastructure, expertise and innovation needed to deliver world-class productions.

Our strength lies in expert technical planning and execution across both long and short-format productions. We manage the broadcast of any production or event, including specialised outside broadcast requirements and live streaming, and we back the gear with the crews, engineers and producers who know how to use it.

As Group CEO Bryan Miller puts it: "We don't just bring the gear, we bring the people and precision that bring content to life."

Your core services/areas of expertise

Outside broadcast solutions: fully equipped mobile production units for live sport, entertainment, news and corporate events, with multi-camera setups and expert crew from setup to transmission.

fully equipped mobile production units for live sport, entertainment, news and corporate events, with multi-camera setups and expert crew from setup to transmission. Multicam flyaway systems: compact, modular HD/4K and IP-ready kits scaling from intimate two-camera events to ten-camera productions, deployable anywhere.

compact, modular HD/4K and IP-ready kits scaling from intimate two-camera events to ten-camera productions, deployable anywhere. 4K full-frame systems: cinematic-quality capture for reality TV, drama, live events and documentary, built around professional full-frame cameras.

cinematic-quality capture for reality TV, drama, live events and documentary, built around professional full-frame cameras. Studio facilities and control rooms: purpose-built studio spaces, advanced control rooms and high-end broadcast cameras.

purpose-built studio spaces, advanced control rooms and high-end broadcast cameras. Top-tier ENG equipment and crew: premier electronic news gathering kit and services for media production of any kind.

premier electronic news gathering kit and services for media production of any kind. Live-streaming solutions: using the latest streaming technology, from LiveU to AVIWEST and beyond.

using the latest streaming technology, from LiveU to AVIWEST and beyond. Post-production: editing, final mixing and 3D graphics, rounding off a complete production offering.

editing, final mixing and 3D graphics, rounding off a complete production offering. Technical and production consultation: drawing on decades of experience as producers, production managers, show creators and technical engineers.

Your core values

Professionalism: we are absolute professionals in our field. Having delivered the biggest shows in Africa, we understand production needs from the inside out.

we are absolute professionals in our field. Having delivered the biggest shows in Africa, we understand production needs from the inside out. Technology: we keep our technical solutions at the cutting edge, ensuring we can handle any production with precision and efficiency.

Versatility: our equipment is engineered for seamless integration across ENG setups, studio-based productions, multi-camera shoots and OB van configurations.

we keep our technical solutions at the cutting edge, ensuring we can handle any production with precision and efficiency. Versatility: our equipment is engineered for seamless integration across ENG setups, studio-based productions, multi-camera shoots and OB van configurations. Understanding: our experience as executive producers, producers, crew and technical specialists means we understand every aspect of production and adapt to what each client actually needs.

our experience as executive producers, producers, crew and technical specialists means we understand every aspect of production and adapt to what each client actually needs. All-inclusive service: technical support, advisory consultation, full production solutions and post-production under one roof.

technical support, advisory consultation, full production solutions and post-production under one roof. Collaboration and community: we believe our responsibility extends beyond our industry. Through our partnership with the 4Change Foundation we contribute to community upliftment via volunteering, financial support, skills training and job creation.

Your company's greatest achievements

The unification of South Africa's most respected technical broadcast entities. HD Global Media Holdings brought HD In Motion, HD Cape Town, HD International and Afro International together under a single strategic leadership, creating one of the country's most capable broadcast technology partners, with a national footprint across Johannesburg and Cape Town. As Bryan Miller describes it: " This isn't just a merger, it's a movement. "

HD Global Media Holdings brought HD In Motion, HD Cape Town, HD International and Afro International together under a single strategic leadership, creating one of the country's most capable broadcast technology partners, with a national footprint across Johannesburg and Cape Town. As Bryan Miller describes it: " " A portfolio of the continent's most iconic productions, including The Masked Singer SA (S1 and S2), The Voice Afrique Francophone, Love Is Blind, The Ultimate Braai Master, Nyama Battles, The Bala Family, The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion, Fear Factor India, Old Mutual Amazing Voices, Trending SA, Ses'Top La, Gospel Avenue, Takalani Sesame, Sanlam Moola Money, Plaasjapie, Ou Toppies and Fundis.

including The Masked Singer SA (S1 and S2), The Voice Afrique Francophone, Love Is Blind, The Ultimate Braai Master, Nyama Battles, The Bala Family, The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion, Fear Factor India, Old Mutual Amazing Voices, Trending SA, Ses'Top La, Gospel Avenue, Takalani Sesame, Sanlam Moola Money, Plaasjapie, Ou Toppies and Fundis. Trusted with national moments and major live events such as the 2024 State of the Nation Address, the SAFTAs red carpet, the MTV Awards, the Silwer Skerm Fees, ABSA Run Your City, the CAF Cup Qualifier, Springbok Sevens rugby, Red Bull Soapbox Cape Town, and the Durban Music Festival.

such as the 2024 State of the Nation Address, the SAFTAs red carpet, the MTV Awards, the Silwer Skerm Fees, ABSA Run Your City, the CAF Cup Qualifier, Springbok Sevens rugby, Red Bull Soapbox Cape Town, and the Durban Music Festival. A leadership team with over 70 years of combined industry experience , spanning production, executive producing, live and multi-camera direction, and broadcast engineering.

, spanning production, executive producing, live and multi-camera direction, and broadcast engineering. Meaningful community impact through our partnership with the 4Change Foundation, supporting its Universal Basic Income programme and Mindset Transformation Training Model with funding, training, volunteering and employment opportunities.

Your major objectives/vision/mission

Our vision: To be the trusted technical partner for Africa's most iconic productions.

Our mission: To provide 360° technical production solutions that empower producers, broadcasters and content creators with innovative thinking, expert facilitation and a spirit of collaboration, bringing every producer's vision to life.

Our objectives going forward:

Consolidate the strengths of the group's brands to offer unmatched production support across South Africa and beyond, while allowing each brand to retain its distinct identity.



Continue investing in cutting-edge broadcast, streaming and 4K infrastructure so that our clients always have access to the technology their productions demand.



Grow HD Global's footprint into international productions shooting on the continent, positioning South Africa as a world-class technical destination.



Develop the next generation of broadcast talent through training, mentorship and employment. A commitment that runs through both our own youth development work and our partnership with the 4Change Foundation.



Be regarded not merely as a service provider, but as a true production partner offering technical mastery, collaborative leadership and future-focused innovation.

How to get in touch

HD Global Media Holdings 50 Rabie Street, Fontainebleau, Randburg, Gauteng, 2194 Tel: +27 81 046 1163 Email: vt.labolgdh@ofni Web: www.hdglobal.tv Office hours: Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm.



