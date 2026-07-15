Metro FM's popular Ask A Man to debut on TV

Metro FM's long-running relationship feature Ask A Man is making the jump from radio to television, with the show set to debut on SABC 3 (S3).

Popular segment

For years, the popular segment has given South Africans a platform to discuss the complexities of modern relationships, and the television adaptation is now inviting members of the public to share their own stories for possible inclusion in the series.

From dating dilemmas and situationships to heartbreak, marriage, family dynamics, and the questions people are often too afraid to ask out loud, the feature has sparked honest conversations that resonate across generations.

The show is expected to be a bold new television format that promises the same authenticity, honesty and relatable storytelling that audiences have come to love.

As production gets underway, South Africans are invited to become part of the conversation by sharing their real-life relationship stories.

Whether you're questioning mixed signals, navigating modern dating, recovering from heartbreak, dealing with family expectations, or simply looking for a fresh perspective, Ask A Man wants to hear from you.

Selected stories could be featured on the show, where they will be unpacked through candid discussion, thoughtful perspectives from the show's hosts and expert insights designed to inform, empower, and spark meaningful conversation. To protect contributors, all featured stories will remain anonymous.

Powerful conversations

“As S3, we believe the most powerful conversations begin with real people and real experiences. Ask A Man has already earned the trust of audiences on Metro FM by creating a space for honest dialogue around relationships and life’s complexities. Bringing this much-loved format to television allows us to deepen those conversations, encourage empathy, and remind South Africans that many of the challenges they face are shared. We invite viewers to tell their stories, because every story has the power to help someone else feel seen, understood and inspired.” Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager: Video Entertainment, SABC.

“For years, Metro FM has held space for honest conversations about dating, heartbreak, marriage and family. ‘Ask A Man’ became more than a feature — it became a trust relationship with our audience. As it evolves into a television format on S3 we are giving South Africans a platform to share their stories anonymously and gain perspective,” says, Siyanda Fikelephi, acting business manager, Metro FM.

The hosts and broadcast details will be announced soon.