What Nonhle Thema’s story reveals about the Creator Economy’s redemption problem

Nonhle Thema’s name still sparks debate. Some remember her as one of the first South Africans to turn Twitter into a cultural stage; bold, pioneering, and impossible to ignore. Others see her only through the lens of public controversies that followed.

Nonhle Thema on 94.7. Source: YouTube.

Her recent interview on 947 reminded us of something uncomfortable: we still struggle to separate contribution from controversy. And that struggle says more about our industry than it does about her. Because Nonhle’s story is not just about one person. It’s about how we treat creators who fall from grace. It’s about whether we allow people to grow after mistakes. And most importantly, it’s about who gets to decide if redemption is possible.

The industry we helped build

South Africa’s creator economy didn’t appear overnight. Long before influencer marketing had budgets and playbooks, personalities like Nonhle were experimenting with digital platforms, building audiences, and proving that influence could exist outside traditional media.

Today’s creator success stories stand on foundations laid by those early risk‑takers. Yet, in the age of social media accountability, we often struggle to hold two truths at once:

Contribution: A person can have made a meaningful impact and still have made mistakes.

Growth: A person can be accountable for their actions and still deserve the chance to evolve.

Modern cancellation often demands we choose between these truths.

The new gatekeepers

We talk about the power influencers hold, but rarely about the power behind the scenes.

Agency leaders, brand managers, communications professionals, influencer strategists; we are the ones who decide who gets a seat at the table. Every shortlist, contract renewal, partnership recommendation, or reputational risk assessment shapes careers and public narratives.

We decide who is “brand safe.”

We decide who gets excluded.

We decide who receives an opportunity to rebuild.

With influence comes responsibility. And communicators have quietly become some of the most influential figures in the creator ecosystem.

The tension between trust and redemption

Brands cannot ignore public sentiment. Trust is one of the most valuable assets any organisation possesses. Consumers expect alignment with their values. Stakeholders expect governance. Reputational risks are real.

But protecting trust is not the same as enforcing permanent exclusion. When someone demonstrates genuine accountability and growth, are we willing to reassess them? Or do we allow historical narratives to become lifelong sentences?

Not every creator deserves reinstatement. Not every controversy should be overlooked. But neither should every mistake result in professional exile.

Towards a responsible second‑chance culture

Perhaps the conversation should move beyond cancel culture entirely. What we need is a framework for responsible redemption:

Accountability: Has the individual owned their mistakes?

Change: Have they demonstrated growth?

Alignment: Do their current actions reflect the values they claim to hold?

Trust: Can audiences reasonably trust them again?

Context: Are we judging them by their lowest moment, or by who they are today?

These are not easy questions. But they are necessary ones.

The role we must play

As communications professionals, we sit at the intersection of culture, reputation and influence. We are trusted to protect brands, expected to understand audiences, and increasingly responsible for shaping the future of the creator economy.

That means moving beyond simplistic narratives. It means recognising that accountability and empathy are not opposing forces. It means understanding that protecting brand trust does not always require closing the door forever.

The question is not whether cancel culture exists. The question is whether we, as the industry’s gatekeepers, are building a culture that allows for accountability without eliminating the possibility of redemption.

Because ultimately, the future of influence won’t be determined solely by creators. It will be shaped by the people who decide who gets to influence in the first place.