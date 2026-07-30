Omnicom Q2 results: Built for an era where speed, integration, and scale matter most

Omnicom’s revenue in the second quarter of 2026 increased $2.5bn to $6.6bn as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of IPG, which closed on November 26, 2025, and constant currency revenue growth.

Omnicom’s revenue in the second quarter of 2026 increased $2.5bn to $6.6bn as compared to the second quarter of 2025. Pictured: Annalect, part of the Omnicom Media Group, is a prominent player in the media and analytics sector located in Bengaluru, India (Image source @ Annalect Annalect

“Our second quarter results reflect the momentum of the new Omnicom,” says John Wren, chairman and chief executive officer of Omnicom, on the group’s released results.

The impact of foreign currency translation increased revenue by $69.0m, or 1.7%. Revenue in the second quarter of 2026 includes $567.5m from dispositions and assets held for sale.

Operating expenses increased $2.1bn to $5.6bn in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of IPG.

Included in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2026 are $40.1m of integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of IPG, and $47.0m of repositioning costs.

“Revenue in our core operations grew 6.1% organically, and we had strong margin expansion,” says Wren.

He adds that Omnicom is “built for an era where speed, integration, and scale matter most”.

“Our wins this quarter demonstrate that. Clients are consolidating more work with us because they see the competitive advantage our connected capabilities deliver."

Looking ahead, he says the group will strengthen its position as an integrated growth partner by focusing on three key areas

leading in agentic marketing transformation,

expanding and deepening our partnerships with existing and new clients, and

helping clients win across the new consumer engagement models in sports & entertainment, social & creator, connected commerce, and AI-driven discovery.



Revenue from core operations*

Revenue from core operations in the second quarter of 2026 increased $403.1m, or 7.2%, to $6.0bn as compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in organic revenue of $339.0m, or 6.1%, and an increase due to foreign currency translation of $61.7m, or 1.1%.

Revenue by discipline

Revenue contribution by discipline as a percentage of revenue from core operations of $6.0bn in the second quarter of 2026 was as follows:

Integrated media: $3.1bn, or 52.5%



Advertising: $942.6m, or 15.7%



Health: $555.9m, or 9.3%



Public relations: $679.1m, or 11.3%



Experiential & Other: $669.2m, or 11.2%

Revenue from dispositions and assets held for sale was $567.5m.

Revenue by regions

Revenue contribution by region as a percentage of revenue from core operations of $6.0bn in the second quarter of 2026 was as follows:

US: $3.5bn, or 59.0%



Euro Markets & Other Europe: $826.4 million, or 13.8%



United Kingdom: $554.8m or 9.3%



Asia Pacific: $537.6m, or 9.0%



Latin America: $227.9m, or 3.8%



Middle East & Africa: $127.6m, or 2.1%



Other North America: $180.9 m, or 3.0%

Adjusted EBITA from core operations

Adjusted EBITA from core operations in the second quarter of 2026 increased $181.4m to $1.1bnn as compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The related margin increased to 17.8% from 15.9%, primarily due to cost reduction synergies.

For the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, Adjusted EBITA excluded repositioning costs, primarily related to severance actions in connection with the acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. ("IPG") and integration and acquisition-related costs of $87.1m ($73.3m after tax) and $154.8m ($128.8m after tax), respectively.

Risks and uncertainties

Global economic conditions and disruptions, including geopolitical events, international hostilities, acts of terrorism, public health crises, inflation or stagflation, tariffs and other trade barriers, central bank interest rate policies in countries that comprise our major markets, labour and supply chain issues affecting the distribution of our clients’ products, or a disruption in the credit markets could cause economic uncertainty and volatility.

The impact of these issues on our business will vary by geographic market and discipline. We monitor economic conditions and disruptions closely, as well as client revenue levels and other factors.

In response to reductions in revenue, we can take actions to align our cost structure with changes in client demand and manage our working capital.

However, there can be no assurance as to the effectiveness of our efforts to mitigate any impact of the current and future adverse economic conditions and disruptions, reductions in client revenue, changes in client creditworthiness, and other developments.

See the full results here.

*(Core operations: calculated from the consolidated revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITA of Omnicom, excluding businesses that have been disposed of or are classified as held for sale. Amounts for 2025 are calculated on a combined basis for Omnicom and IPG.)