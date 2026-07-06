Adidas shifts $512m global media account to new agency

Adidas has shifted its global media agency business, reportedly worth $512m, following a competitive pitch, that included Omnicom Media Group, WPP and Publicis Groupe, in the final pitch.

Adidas has shifted its $512m global media agency business to the Omnicom Media Group (Image@ Think Marketing Think Marketing

Adidas has shifted its global media agency business, reportedly worth $512m, following a competitive pitch that included Omnicom Media Group, WPP and Publicis Groupe.

Omnicom won the business, which includes the mandate for global media strategy, planning and buying, along with consumer insights, measurement and cross-market media coordination across adidas’ international operations.

The previous incumbent was WPP’s Essence MediaCom, which held the account for eight years, winning the business in 2018. MediaCom won the business from Dentsu-owned Carat.

Marketing Interactive reports that the business will be led by PHD, which was awarded the Media Grand Prix at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for Uber Eats' Build Your Own Super Bowl campaign.

The Omnicom Media Group also recently secured major assignments from IBM and Dyson. The IBM appointment includes media planning and buying responsibilities across the Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC regions.

Fifa World Cup

Adidas has had a period of strong business performance in 2025, with record revenues of €24.8bn and has projected operating profit growth to approximately €2.3bn this year.

The agency transition has taken place as the global sporting brand geared up for the Fifa World Cup, one of the largest marketing opportunities on the global sporting calendar.

The company had already rolled out World Cup-themed merchandise, home kits, official match balls and related campaigns.

In addition, it also launched 2026 product ranges and partnerships with organisations and personalities including Liverpool FC, Oasis, the Audi F1 team, the Argentine Football Federation, Penn State, and NBA star Anthony Edwards.

The new agency partnership is expected to play a central role in managing media investments across digital and traditional channels worldwide as the brand continues to expand its global marketing ambitions.

At the time of the reports, neither adidas nor Omnicom had formally commented on the appointment.



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