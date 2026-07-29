Boundless celebrates “The Best of Us” with Kilimanjaro Lager

“Umoja ni nguvu.” Unity is strength.

Across Africa, we’ve always known this to be true.

It’s one of Tanzania’s most widely shared proverbs, a simple piece of wisdom about what happens when people come together. Communities grow stronger. Challenges become lighter. And life becomes something worth celebrating.

It’s also the idea at the heart of Kilimanjaro Lager’s latest campaign, “The Best of Us,” created by South African agency Boundless in close collaboration with AB InBev and partners across Tanzania.

Because when Tanzanians come together, around their culture, their sayings, their celebrations, you see the very best of who they are.

And sometimes, that coming together can start with something as simple as a proverb on a bottle of beer.

Proverbs that come together

Tanzania has a rich tradition of proverbs, sayings that carry wisdom about patience, unity, perseverance and community.

So the campaign began by turning those proverbs into something playful.

Limited-edition Kilimanjaro Lager bottles featured half a proverb, inviting people to find the matching bottle and complete the saying together. Once united, drinkers could snap and share their completed proverb for a chance to win prizes, turning everyday moments with friends into something social, cultural, and proudly Tanzanian.

From “Haraka haraka haina baraka” (Hurry hurry has no blessing) to “Haba na haba hujaza kibaba” (Little by little fills the measure), the campaign tapped into proverbs most Tanzanians already know by heart.

Because when people come together to complete a proverb, they’re also living it.

Big wisdom. Big billboards.

From the bottle, the campaign moved onto the streets.

Bold out-of-home billboards across Tanzania celebrated familiar proverbs with a playful Kilimanjaro Lager twist. Wisdom that usually encourages patience and restraint suddenly had a refreshing reward waiting at the end.

Lines like “Slowly slowly wins the race. Unless the Kili’s are getting warm.” reminded runners, commuters and beer lovers alike that sometimes the journey deserves a cold Kili at the finish line.

The work blended cultural authenticity with humour, creating outdoor executions that felt instantly local while unmistakably Kili.

Running together at the Kilimanjaro Marathon

The campaign reached its most powerful expression at the Kilimanjaro Marathon, proudly sponsored by Kilimanjaro Lager.

Radio across the airwaves reminded fans and athletes alike that they were in this thing together today. You never run alone!

Together with tech partners InJozi, we created a digital platform allowing friends and family to leave personalised messages of support for runners. These messages appeared on specialised TV screens at special Kilimanjaro Lager hydration checkpoints along the route, reminding runners that no one truly runs alone.

In true proverb fashion, the activation brought the spirit of Umoja ni nguvu, unity is strength, to life in a very real way.

Collaboration across borders

Developing a campaign rooted in Tanzanian culture required deep collaboration.

The Boundless team worked closely with AB InBev’s Tanzanian marketing team, local agencies, and in-country production partners to ensure the campaign felt authentic at every step.

That included one of the campaign’s biggest creative challenges: making sure every proverb and every joke was communicated beautifully in Swahili.

Because proverbs don’t just carry meaning. They carry rhythm, humour, and cultural nuance.

And when you get them right, they feel like they’ve always belonged there.

The Best of Us

For Boundless, the campaign also reflects the growing creative collaboration happening across the African continent.

Khensani Mkhombo Head of Marketing, AB InBev, Tanzania, says the campaign captured something deeply meaningful about Tanzanian culture.

“Proverbs are woven into everyday life in Tanzania. They carry wisdom, humour, and shared identity. What makes this campaign special is how it celebrates those truths while bringing people together in a way that feels unmistakably Kilimanjaro Lager.”

Roanna Williams, Chief Creative Officer at Boundless, says the idea was about celebrating culture with warmth and playfulness.

“Tanzanian proverbs are incredible pieces of cultural wisdom. Some are serious, some are funny, but all of them say something about how people live together. The campaign celebrates that spirit in a way that feels social, joyful, and very human.”

Paul Jackson, CEO at Boundless adds that the collaboration across markets made the work even stronger.

“Working on this campaign reminded us how powerful creativity across Africa can be. We’re a South African agency working with Tanzanian culture, alongside brilliant local partners and the AB InBev team. When everyone contributes their perspective, you end up with something that feels authentic and proudly African.”

Celebrating The Best of Us

From limited-edition proverb bottles to marathon moments and bold outdoor work, Kilimanjaro Lager’s “The Best of Us” campaign proves one simple truth.

The wisdom has always been there.

Sometimes all you need is a beer to bring it together.

Chiaz!

About Boundless

Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through Heartfelt Creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

For further information or access to interviews and higher-resolution images, please contact: Paul Jackson, CEO – Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap

For more information, follow the Boundless social media channels or visit:

Website: https://www.boundless.global/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/BoundlessZA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BoundlessZA

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