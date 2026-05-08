Boundless wins Stella Artois and Corona, raises a perfectly poured chalice to the sunset

Some wins feel big. This one feels like someone handed us the sun and a perfectly poured, gold-rimmed chalice, and said, “Don’t drop them.”

Boundless has been appointed as the agency of record for both Stella Artois and Corona in South Africa.

No pressure.

Boundless, an agency of experts creating the world’s most loved ideas™, will take on the full creative remit for both brands with a team that firmly believes that good ideas should not behave themselves.

Roanna Williams, co-founder and co-CCO of Boundless, said: “Some brands ask for attention. These brands already have it. Stella Artois and Corona exist in culture in a way very few brands ever do. For many of us, they’re also coming home; we’ve worked on them before, and they’re genuinely loved by this team. That brings a different kind of responsibility. And with a client team this sharp, this ambitious, and this invested in the work, we’re incredibly proud, and completely ready, to create something worthy of these brands.”

Melanie Nicholson, head of brand: Corona & Stella Artois, South Africa, added: “We were looking for a partner who understands the weight and the opportunity of these brands. Boundless brought a rare combination of strategic clarity, creative ambition, and a genuine respect for what Stella Artois and Corona represent. They think differently, and they care deeply about the work. We’re excited to see what we can build together.”

What comes next will honour the heritage, elevate the rituals, and, if all goes according to plan, make a little bit of trouble in the process.

About Boundless

Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

For further information, or access to interviews, please contact Paul Jackson, CEO at Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap.

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