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    VML promotes Cannes-winning ECDs

    The two creatives behind some of South Africa’s most-loved creative and Cannes-awarded work of the last few years, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Theo Ferreira, have been promoted to group executive creative directors at VML.
    29 Jun 2026
    29 Jun 2026
    Nhlanhla Ngcobo (left) and Theo Ferreira (right) have been promoted to group executive creative directors at VML (Images supplied, Image composite by Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)
    Nhlanhla Ngcobo (left) and Theo Ferreira (right) have been promoted to group executive creative directors at VML (Images supplied, Image composite by Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

    Both previously held the title of executive creative director.

    Lunch Bar out of this world

    Ferreira led the team that introduced South Africa to Bra Lucas Baloyi, the teacher-turned-conspiracy-theorist with a fondness for Lunch Bars.

    The original campaign, with its feel-good, quirky storyline and meticulous attention to craft, was an instant hit with audiences and juries alike.

    It went viral on social media, scooped numerous awards and had Lunch Bars flying off the shelves faster than flying saucers.

    Follow-up campaigns have been equally successful, turning Bra Lucas into a cultural icon, synonymous with the Lunch Bar brand.

    “Theo has this combination of innate creativity, a keen eye for craft, and a strategic mind. That’s how you get a wacky idea like aliens coming to Earth to steal chocolate bars and turn it into a hugely successful campaign,” says VML South Africa CEO Jarred Cinman.

    “He’s also an inspirational leader who creates the kind of environment where his team feels supported to be a little outrageous and can really do their best work. I’m excited to see him grow into this new role.”

    The tastemaker who took South African heritage global

    Ngcobo is the creative leader behind Vaseline’s Mntana ka Gogo Heritage Day post, which went viral both locally and internationally, and has been collecting silverware on the international awards circuit. It was recognised at the Clios, the One Show, D&AD and most recently, scooped a Silver Lion at Cannes.

    “What really stood out about that campaign was how simple it was,” says Cinman.

    “No big production; no gimmicky special effects. It was just beautiful, impactful, human-first storytelling that resonated with a nation.

    “And that’s what Nhlanhla is so good at: he sees those human stories in everyday rituals and knows how to capture them in a way that makes people feel seen. He’s the kind of leader that people want to emulate, and I know the teams will do amazing work under his leadership.”

    Read more: Jarred Cinman, VML, Theo Ferreira, Vaseline, Nhlanhla Ngcobo
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