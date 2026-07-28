5 Middle East & Africa creatives on ADC Young Guns 24 jury

Five creative professionals based in the Middle East & Africa are among the more than 100 from around the world who will serve on the jury for the global ADC Young Guns 24 competition.

5 Middle East & Africa creatives are on the ADC Young Guns 24 jury (Image supplied)

Announced by the global Art Directors Club, part of The One Club for Creativity, the ADC Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creative professionals.

The programme is open to those ages 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance.

Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work.

Middle East and Africa jury members

Jury members in the region are as follows:

Elie Antaky, Associate creative director, Impact BBDO, Beirut



Mohamed Bareche, ECD, Havas Dubai



Oyindamola Fakile, chief creative alchemist, Thwind, Lagos



Priyaa Naidoo, creative director, AndUs, Dubai



Nhlanhla Ngcobo, group ECD, VML Johannesburg

The complete list of all ADC Young Guns 24 judges can be viewed here.

Entries open

The online entry system is now open, with the reduced-fee regular deadline of 27 August 2026, and final deadline 24 September 2026.

Winners will be announced in January 2027, with the YG24 awards ceremony and party slated for 27 January 2027 in New York.

Iconic ADC Young Guns Cube

The renowned competitions regularly attract entries from upwards of 45 countries, with more than half coming from outside the US.

All ADC Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic ADC Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the YG website.

Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the YG network, a chance to be featured in YG events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from YG sponsors.

Past winners

Past ADC Young Guns include rising stars who went on to become leaders in their chosen fields, including Oscar-winning film director duo DANIELS (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) (YG14), “Top Gun Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski (YG4); graphic designers James Victore (YG1), Stefan Sagmeister (YG1), Natasha Jen (YG4) and Jessica Walsh (YG8); artist/designer Rich Tu (YG8); ad creatives Rei Inamoto (YG4) and Menno Kluin (YG6); illustrators Christoph Niemann (YG2) and Deanne Cheuk (YG4); fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond (YG14); artist/filmmaker Calmatic (YG16); director/photographer India Sleem (YG17); typographers Alex Trochut (YG6) and Gemma O’Brien (YG13); animation artist Todd St. John (YG1), and others.ADC Young Guns 24 branding and YG Cube trophy were created by Brooklyn-based independent illustrator and designer Chantal Jahchan, a winner in last year’s YG23 competition.

For more information and to enter, please visit the ADC Young Guns 24 website.