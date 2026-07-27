CEM Africa 2026 welcomes 3 influential global speakers

CEM Africa, Africa's leading customer experience conference, has announced three internationally respected speakers who will take to the stage at CEM Africa 2026, taking place from 18 - 20 August 2026 in Cape Town.

Bringing together senior leaders from customer experience, marketing, digital transformation, retail, customer service and business strategy, CEM Africa continues to attract influential voices who challenge conventional thinking and share practical insights that organisations can apply to create stronger customer relationships and better business outcomes.

Joining this year's programme are Martin Urrutia, former global head of retail experience at The Lego Group; Bruce Whitfield, one of South Africa's most respected business journalists and best-selling authors; and Zahirah Variawa, Emmy-nominated television presenter, award-winning travel producer and destination marketing strategist.

Together, they represent three distinct but complementary perspectives on leadership, customer experience and business transformation.

Creating world-class customer experiences

Making his South African debut at CEM Africa, Martin Urrutia Islas brings extensive global expertise in retail experience design and customer engagement.

As the former global head of retail experience at The Lego Group, Martin led the development of retail concepts and customer experiences that strengthened one of the world's most recognised brands. His work demonstrates how thoughtful experience design, innovation and brand strategy can be translated into commercially successful customer experiences across global markets.

During his session, Martin will share practical insights into designing memorable retail experiences that strengthen customer relationships while delivering measurable business value.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Cape Town, Martin said:

"During my visit to Cape Town, I look forward to engaging with the city's authentic experiences, local culture, and distinctive destinations, all of which continue to inform and inspire the retail and brand experiences I create. I am particularly keen to explore Cape Town's seamless integration of global brands and unique local retailers, alongside its exceptional culinary scene and vibrant public spaces — environments that foster connection, discovery, and new perspectives."

Leadership in an age of uncertainty

Bruce Whitfield has built a reputation as one of South Africa's most trusted business commentators, interviewing some of the world's leading executives, entrepreneurs and innovators throughout his career. Drawing on decades of experience covering business, leadership and economic change, Bruce will explore how leaders can make better decisions, embrace uncertainty and identify opportunity in rapidly changing environments.

His keynote will challenge delegates to rethink how resilience, adaptability and decisive leadership can become competitive advantages in today's business landscape.

The power of storytelling to shape experiences

Joining the programme is Zahirah Variawa, whose career spans more than 16 years across Africa, the Middle East and international markets.

An Emmy-nominated television presenter, award-winning travel producer, content creator and destination marketing strategist, Zahirah has partnered with tourism boards, governments, airlines and luxury hospitality brands to shape how destinations are experienced and remembered. Beyond broadcasting, she advises governments and international organisations on destination marketing strategy, facilitates industry dialogue and champions tourism as a catalyst for economic growth across Africa.

At CEM Africa 2026, Zahirah will explore how storytelling, human connection and authentic experiences influence perception, build trust and create lasting emotional connections. Her session will demonstrate why the principles of destination branding and experience design are increasingly relevant to organisations seeking to differentiate themselves through customer experience.

A Platform for Africa's customer experience leaders

The announcement reinforces CEM Africa's position as the continent's premier gathering for senior customer experience professionals, bringing together business leaders to explore the ideas, strategies and innovations shaping the future of customer engagement.

From world-class retail innovation and leadership to the power of storytelling, delegates will gain practical insights from speakers whose experience extends well beyond traditional customer experience disciplines. Together, they demonstrate that exceptional customer experiences are shaped by design, strengthened by leadership and brought to life through authentic human connection.

CEM Africa 2026 takes place in Cape Town from 18–20 August 2026, bringing together senior decision-makers from financial services, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, technology, government and other leading industries for three days of learning, networking and business collaboration.

For more information and to register, visit the CEM Africa website.

CEM Africa.com

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