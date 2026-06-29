CEM Africa returns to Cape Town as CX leaders tackle trust, AI and the future of CX

CEM Africa returns to Cape Town this August with a clear focus: helping organisations build customer experiences that are smarter, more trusted and commercially stronger.

Taking place from 18 to 20 August 2026 at the Century City Conference Centre , the 14th edition of CEM Africa brings together senior CX leaders, enterprise decision-makers and solution providers for three days of practical insight, peer connection and buyer engagement under the theme Trust, Technology and the Human Future of CX in Africa.

As AI, automation and data reshape customer engagement, organisations across Africa are under pressure to improve efficiency without losing the human connection that drives loyalty. CEM Africa 2026 is designed to address exactly that challenge.

Where CX leaders and solution providers meet

CEM Africa has become a key meeting point for the organisations shaping customer experience strategy across Africa and the partners helping them deliver it.

The event attracts senior decision-makers from financial services, retail, telecoms, insurance, healthcare, logistics and the public sector, including CX directors, chief customer officers, CMOs, digital transformation leaders and operations executives.

For sponsors and exhibitors, that creates a high-value commercial environment: direct access to a concentrated audience of senior buyers actively exploring new tools, partners and strategies.

2026 programme highlights

The event opens on 18 August with curated networking experiences including a Padel Tournament, Gin and Wine Tasting , and an evening Networking Cocktail Welcome.

The main conference runs on 19 and 20 August , with strategic content, practical workshops and an expanded exhibition floor featuring dedicated Expo Spotlight Stages.

Key themes for 2026 include:

AI, trust and data governance



Human and AI journey design



Journey orchestration and continuity



Voice of Customer and commercial impact



Employee experience and frontline resilience



The future African customer

Speaker faculty

The 2026 speaker line-up reflects where real CX decisions are being made across the continent.

Confirmed speakers include:

Bruce Whitfield - Business journalist and best-selling author



- Business journalist and best-selling author Francois Retief – Head of customer experience, FNB



– Head of customer experience, FNB Khensani Nobanda – Group chief marketing officer, Nedbank



– Group chief marketing officer, Nedbank Marnitz Van Heerden – Head of customer experience, Discovery Limited



– Head of customer experience, Discovery Limited Khwathelani Tshikovhi – Head: Santam experience and client care, Santam Insurance



– Head: Santam experience and client care, Santam Insurance Shaun Edmeston – Director of customer experience, Absa Bank Mauritius



– Director of customer experience, Absa Bank Mauritius Grace Brown – Head of customer experience and client services, JSE



– Head of customer experience and client services, JSE Tatiana Ndlovu – Executive head: marketing, Nedbank Africa Regions



– Executive head: marketing, Nedbank Africa Regions Richie Sobayeni – Group head of customer experience design, Equity Group Holdings



– Group head of customer experience design, Equity Group Holdings Laurian Venter – Director, OneDayOnly



– Director, OneDayOnly Luke Harwood – Senior manager: customer promise management, Massmart



– Senior manager: customer promise management, Massmart Job Thomas – Chief customer officer, WooCommerce



– Chief customer officer, WooCommerce Mbali Ndandani – CCO, Lelapa AI



– CCO, Lelapa AI Alma Angela Olela – Head of customer experience, Jubilee Health Insurance



– Head of customer experience, Jubilee Health Insurance Julia Ahlfeldt – CX strategist and business advisor, Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting



– CX strategist and business advisor, Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting Katie Stabler – Founder and director of customer experience, CULTIVATE Customer Experience by Design



– Founder and director of customer experience, CULTIVATE Customer Experience by Design Charlie Stewart – CEO, Rogerwilco



– CEO, Rogerwilco Omowunmi Akingbohungbe – Executive director, WIMBIZ



– Executive director, WIMBIZ Wavi Mungala – Board director, Institute of CX Kenya

The advisory board includes leaders from Discovery, Absa Bank Mauritius and the Institute of CX Kenya.

Sponsors and partners

CEM Africa 2026 is supported by a strong group of CX and technology partners aligned to the most urgent challenges facing African organisations.

The 2026 sponsor line-up includes:

NiCE – Lead Sponsor



– Lead Sponsor QuestionPro – Platinum Sponsor



– Platinum Sponsor 1Stream, Infobip and Verint – Gold Sponsors



– Gold Sponsors Smoke CI, 2Ring and Shadow Global – Silver Sponsors



– Silver Sponsors XMwize Solutions, Boomerang BPO and Yazi – Innovation Sponsors



– Innovation Sponsors Rogerwilco – CX Report Sponsor



– CX Report Sponsor BPESA – Association Partner

These partners form part of a wider ecosystem helping organisations improve customer insight, service delivery, digital engagement, automation, analytics and transformation outcomes.

Why sponsors continue to invest

CEM Africa offers more than visibility. It offers access.

For solution providers, the event creates face-to-face opportunities with senior buyers, along with thought leadership platforms, exhibition presence, workshop engagement and brand alignment with one of Africa’s leading CX gatherings.

For delegates, it delivers practical learning, strong peer networking and direct exposure to relevant technology and service partners.

Registration and sponsorship enquiries

Delegate registration is now open, with packages covering conference access, workshops, networking functions, business introductions, refreshments, and exhibition access.

A limited number of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities remain available.

Register your interest to attend or sponsor: Here



