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    CEM Africa returns to Cape Town as CX leaders tackle trust, AI and the future of CX

    CEM Africa returns to Cape Town this August with a clear focus: helping organisations build customer experiences that are smarter, more trusted and commercially stronger.
    Issued by CEM Africa Summit
    29 Jun 2026
    29 Jun 2026
    CEM Africa returns to Cape Town as CX leaders tackle trust, AI and the future of CX

    Taking place from 18 to 20 August 2026 at the Century City Conference Centre, the 14th edition of CEM Africa brings together senior CX leaders, enterprise decision-makers and solution providers for three days of practical insight, peer connection and buyer engagement under the theme Trust, Technology and the Human Future of CX in Africa.

    As AI, automation and data reshape customer engagement, organisations across Africa are under pressure to improve efficiency without losing the human connection that drives loyalty. CEM Africa 2026 is designed to address exactly that challenge.

    Where CX leaders and solution providers meet

    CEM Africa has become a key meeting point for the organisations shaping customer experience strategy across Africa and the partners helping them deliver it.

    The event attracts senior decision-makers from financial services, retail, telecoms, insurance, healthcare, logistics and the public sector, including CX directors, chief customer officers, CMOs, digital transformation leaders and operations executives.

    For sponsors and exhibitors, that creates a high-value commercial environment: direct access to a concentrated audience of senior buyers actively exploring new tools, partners and strategies.

    2026 programme highlights

    The event opens on 18 August with curated networking experiences including a Padel Tournament, Gin and Wine Tasting, and an evening Networking Cocktail Welcome.

    The main conference runs on 19 and 20 August, with strategic content, practical workshops and an expanded exhibition floor featuring dedicated Expo Spotlight Stages.

    Key themes for 2026 include:

    • AI, trust and data governance
    • Human and AI journey design
    • Journey orchestration and continuity
    • Voice of Customer and commercial impact
    • Employee experience and frontline resilience
    • The future African customer

    Speaker faculty

    The 2026 speaker line-up reflects where real CX decisions are being made across the continent.

    Confirmed speakers include:

    • Bruce Whitfield - Business journalist and best-selling author
    • Francois Retief – Head of customer experience, FNB
    • Khensani Nobanda – Group chief marketing officer, Nedbank
    • Marnitz Van Heerden – Head of customer experience, Discovery Limited
    • Khwathelani Tshikovhi – Head: Santam experience and client care, Santam Insurance
    • Shaun Edmeston – Director of customer experience, Absa Bank Mauritius
    • Grace Brown – Head of customer experience and client services, JSE
    • Tatiana Ndlovu – Executive head: marketing, Nedbank Africa Regions
    • Richie Sobayeni – Group head of customer experience design, Equity Group Holdings
    • Laurian Venter – Director, OneDayOnly
    • Luke Harwood – Senior manager: customer promise management, Massmart
    • Job Thomas – Chief customer officer, WooCommerce
    • Mbali Ndandani – CCO, Lelapa AI
    • Alma Angela Olela – Head of customer experience, Jubilee Health Insurance
    • Julia Ahlfeldt – CX strategist and business advisor, Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting
    • Katie Stabler – Founder and director of customer experience, CULTIVATE Customer Experience by Design
    • Charlie Stewart – CEO, Rogerwilco
    • Omowunmi Akingbohungbe – Executive director, WIMBIZ
    • Wavi Mungala – Board director, Institute of CX Kenya

    The advisory board includes leaders from Discovery, Absa Bank Mauritius and the Institute of CX Kenya.

    Sponsors and partners

    CEM Africa 2026 is supported by a strong group of CX and technology partners aligned to the most urgent challenges facing African organisations.

    The 2026 sponsor line-up includes:

    • NiCE – Lead Sponsor
    • QuestionPro – Platinum Sponsor
    • 1Stream, Infobip and Verint – Gold Sponsors
    • Smoke CI, 2Ring and Shadow Global – Silver Sponsors
    • XMwize Solutions, Boomerang BPO and Yazi – Innovation Sponsors
    • Rogerwilco – CX Report Sponsor
    • BPESA – Association Partner

    These partners form part of a wider ecosystem helping organisations improve customer insight, service delivery, digital engagement, automation, analytics and transformation outcomes.

    Why sponsors continue to invest

    CEM Africa offers more than visibility. It offers access.

    For solution providers, the event creates face-to-face opportunities with senior buyers, along with thought leadership platforms, exhibition presence, workshop engagement and brand alignment with one of Africa’s leading CX gatherings.

    For delegates, it delivers practical learning, strong peer networking and direct exposure to relevant technology and service partners.

    Registration and sponsorship enquiries

    Delegate registration is now open, with packages covering conference access, workshops, networking functions, business introductions, refreshments, and exhibition access.

    A limited number of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities remain available.

    Register your interest to attend or sponsor: Here

    Media enquiries: moc.akuveraew@ttenned.nevets


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    CEM Africa Summit
    CEM Africa Summit is the premier event driving transformation in customer experience across the continent. We bring together industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors to tackle the region's most pressing CX challenges and shape the future of customer engagement.
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