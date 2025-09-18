CEM Africa heads to Johannesburg on 20 November 2025

The CEM Africa, Johannesburg Edition takes place on Thursday, 20 November 2025 at the NH Hotel, Sandton , convening senior CX leaders for a full day of practical workshops, peer learning and curated networking, culminating in the prestigious Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXA) that evening.

Programme highlights

Built as a one-day, multi-room programme, CEM Johannesburg is designed for execution and measurable impact across leadership, data and AI. Expect case-led content, candid discussion and actionable toolkits that help teams convert CX strategy into business outcomes.

Focus areas include:

Proving CX ROI: link experience metrics to revenue, retention and cost to serve to secure executive buy-in.



link experience metrics to revenue, retention and cost to serve to secure executive buy-in. Applied AI in the contact centre: agent assist, knowledge management and clear governance to scale what works.



agent assist, knowledge management and clear governance to scale what works. Omnichannel orchestration with a human touch: reduce friction through smart self-service while maintaining empathy.



reduce friction through smart self-service while maintaining empathy. Insight to action: turn journey analytics and voice-of-customer signals into a prioritised improvement backlog.

Each module closes with concrete next steps, templates and measures you can apply immediately, with the evening CXA Awards ceremony providing fresh benchmarks to calibrate your plans.

Speakers and workshop leaders

Confirmed contributors include:

Amanda Reekie (Ovatoyou), Andrew Cook (HeadsUp), Chantel Botha (BrandLove), Charlie Stewart (Rogerwilco), Clint Payne (CX Advisor and Mentor), Grace Brown (JSE), Julia Ahlfeldt (CX Consulting), Dr Khopotso Matsoso (Tshwane University of Technology), Khwathelani Tshikovhi (Santam Group), Kopano Mashoene (CXSA), Lynne Blignaut (Dis-Chem Pharmacies), Palesa Nhlapo (FNB), Maele Masibi (FNB), Tim Mitchell (Cadena Growth Partners) and Tumelo Chaka (The Strategist).

Partners

CEM Africa and the CXA’s are proud to be partnered with industry leaders NICE, Rogerwilco, 1Stream CX and Shadow Careers .

About the Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXA): 2025 Edition

The CXAs celebrate organisations and individuals delivering outstanding customer experience across Africa. The 2025 ceremony is co-located with CEM Africa Johannesburg and hosted at NH Hotel, Sandton on 20 November 2025 . Attendance at the awards is included with CEM Johannesburg passes; premium, branded tables are available on request.

Key dates and entry

Entries are open : Deadline 15 October. Applications and nominations are free.



: Deadline 15 October. Applications and nominations are free. Finalists announced : The week of 3rd to 7th November 2025.



: The week of 3rd to 7th November 2025. Awards evening : 20th November 2025.

Award categories

People Awards: CX Leader of the Year; Breaking Barriers in CX; Rising Star in CX.

Innovation Awards: Best Overall CX Solution; Best Use of AI; Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform.

Transformation Awards: Best Customer Experience Team of the Year.

Public Sector (new for 2025): Best Digital Transformation in Public Services; Best Citizen Experience Initiative.

Judging panel

An independent panel of CX leaders includes

Charlie Stewart (Rogerwilco)



(Rogerwilco) Chantel Botha (BrandLove)



(BrandLove) Joan Ntabadde Kyeyune (Steadfast Quality Solutions)



(Steadfast Quality Solutions) Qaalfa Dibeehi (Human2outcome)



(Human2outcome) Benson Mukandiwa (Customer Experience World Games).

Why it matters

Following a strong 2024 showing with 70+ entries, CXA 2025 raises the bar by spotlighting innovation, inclusion and measurable impact across the continent. Submit your CXA nomination via the event website.

Find out more and submit your CXA nomination here.

The CEM legacy

CEM Johannesburg is powered by CEM Africa Summit , recognised as the pinnacle CX summit on the continent. In 2025 the flagship took place 12 to 14 August at the Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town , convening Africa’s CX community and setting the agenda for leadership, innovation and impact across sectors. This edition brings that standard of insight and practicality to Johannesburg in a concentrated, outcomes-driven format.

Media and enquiries

For attendance, sponsorship and media enquiries, please contact event manager, Britney Price, or visit the CEM Johannesburg website.