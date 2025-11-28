MDNtv announces 2025 GivingTuesday campaign focused on Youth Journalism Academy

MDNtv has officially launched its 2025 GivingTuesday campaign focusing on raising support for the MDNtv Youth Journalism Academy. This initiative aims to train and empower the next generation of journalists in South Africa through modern media skills, digital storytelling, and practical reporting experience.

The campaign will run from 2 to 3 December 2025, and all donations made through GlobalGiving will be matched dollar for dollar through the platform’s $500,000 Matching Fund.

This Academy represents MDNtv’s commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable skills development within the media sector.

Support the campaign here.

