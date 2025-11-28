Global Citizen reactive statement on G20 outcomes
MDNtv announces 2025 GivingTuesday campaign focused on Youth Journalism Academy
MDNtv has officially launched its 2025 GivingTuesday campaign focusing on raising support for the MDNtv Youth Journalism Academy. This initiative aims to train and empower the next generation of journalists in South Africa through modern media skills, digital storytelling, and practical reporting experience.
The campaign will run from 2 to 3 December 2025, and all donations made through GlobalGiving will be matched dollar for dollar through the platform’s $500,000 Matching Fund.
This Academy represents MDNtv’s commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable skills development within the media sector.
#GlobalGiving #GivingTuesday2025 #MDNtv
We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
