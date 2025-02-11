South Africa
    MDNtv nominated for Online Media House of the Year at 2025 North West Media Awards

    MDNtv is proud to announce its nomination as Online Media House of the Year at the prestigious 2025 North West Media Awards, hosted by the Compassion Awards Foundation and Investments (CAFI).
    Issued by MDNTV
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    This recognition highlights MDNtv’s ongoing commitment to fearless, independent journalism and amplifying the voices of our communities.

    “Being nominated is a victory for every viewer, supporter, and team member who believes in the power of truthful storytelling. Now we invite our community to rally behind us and make history,” the MDNtv team said.

    MDNtv nominated for Online Media House of the Year at 2025 North West Media Awards


    • Voting runs from 01 September – 30 November 2025.
    • Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on 05 December 2025.
    • Your vote matters. Let’s bring this award home together!

    For more details, visit: northwestmediaawards.org/nominees

    Read more: online media, MDNTV
    MDNTV
    We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
