MDNtv nominated for Online Media House of the Year at 2025 North West Media Awards
MDNtv is proud to announce its nomination as Online Media House of the Year at the prestigious 2025 North West Media Awards, hosted by the Compassion Awards Foundation and Investments (CAFI).
This recognition highlights MDNtv’s ongoing commitment to fearless, independent journalism and amplifying the voices of our communities.
“Being nominated is a victory for every viewer, supporter, and team member who believes in the power of truthful storytelling. Now we invite our community to rally behind us and make history,” the MDNtv team said.
For more details, visit: northwestmediaawards.org/nominees
We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
