South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicOffernetLoerieseatbigfishIgnition GroupPublicis Groupe AfricaClockworkAdclick AfricaBroad MediaLivingfactsCatchwordsHavas JohannesburgUrban Brew StudiosLocation BankmyrklEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MDNtv becomes official non-profit partner of GlobalGiving

    MDNtv today announced that it has officially become a non-profit partner of GlobalGiving, following the successful completion of GlobalGiving’s Pathway Programme and a comprehensive vetting process.
    Issued by MDNTV
    15 Oct 2025
    15 Oct 2025
    MDNtv becomes official non-profit partner of GlobalGiving

    GlobalGiving is the world’s first and largest global fundraising community connecting non-profits, donors, and companies. By providing access to funding, tools, training, and tailored support, GlobalGiving helps community-based organisations like MDNtv to grow their impact and strengthen the communities they serve.

    Each year, thousands of organisations across the globe apply to join GlobalGiving’s trusted network by completing the Pathway Programme, a collaborative learning journey designed by existing partners to help non-profits build strong fundraising foundations and global credibility.

    “We are excited to see how our partnership with MDNtv evolves, and we are honoured to support their journey in using media as a force for good,” said Victoria Vrana, CEO of GlobalGiving.

    This partnership will enable MDNtv to expand its reach and sustainability, strengthen its social impact reporting, and continue producing community-based stories that inspire action, transparency, and transformation across South Africa.

    Learn more about MDNtv’s work at www.mdntvlive.com or visit our GlobalGiving page at www.globalgiving.org.

    About MDNtv

    MDNtv is an independent, people-driven media platform headquartered in Bojanala, North West, South Africa. The organisation produces credible, solution-focused journalism that amplifies real community voices and promotes social development through storytelling. MDNtv operates with a mission to empower citizens, strengthen democracy, and build informed, united communities across South Africa and beyond.

    About GlobalGiving

    GlobalGiving is a top-rated non-profit organisation that makes it simple and safe to donate to local projects around the world, while providing fellow non-profits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Since 2002, the GlobalGiving community has raised more than $826m from over 1.7 million donors for 34,000 projects across 175 countries. To learn more, visit www.globalgiving.org.

    Read more: community empowerment, MDNTV
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MDNTV
    We are proudly South African, but we satisfy your global appetite for news, documentary, and analysis. As a not-for-profit organization, you are all that matters in our editorial output.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz