MDNtv becomes official non-profit partner of GlobalGiving
GlobalGiving is the world’s first and largest global fundraising community connecting non-profits, donors, and companies. By providing access to funding, tools, training, and tailored support, GlobalGiving helps community-based organisations like MDNtv to grow their impact and strengthen the communities they serve.
Each year, thousands of organisations across the globe apply to join GlobalGiving’s trusted network by completing the Pathway Programme, a collaborative learning journey designed by existing partners to help non-profits build strong fundraising foundations and global credibility.
“We are excited to see how our partnership with MDNtv evolves, and we are honoured to support their journey in using media as a force for good,” said Victoria Vrana, CEO of GlobalGiving.
This partnership will enable MDNtv to expand its reach and sustainability, strengthen its social impact reporting, and continue producing community-based stories that inspire action, transparency, and transformation across South Africa.
Learn more about MDNtv’s work at www.mdntvlive.com or visit our GlobalGiving page at www.globalgiving.org.
About MDNtv
MDNtv is an independent, people-driven media platform headquartered in Bojanala, North West, South Africa. The organisation produces credible, solution-focused journalism that amplifies real community voices and promotes social development through storytelling. MDNtv operates with a mission to empower citizens, strengthen democracy, and build informed, united communities across South Africa and beyond.
About GlobalGiving
GlobalGiving is a top-rated non-profit organisation that makes it simple and safe to donate to local projects around the world, while providing fellow non-profits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Since 2002, the GlobalGiving community has raised more than $826m from over 1.7 million donors for 34,000 projects across 175 countries. To learn more, visit www.globalgiving.org.
