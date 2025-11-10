7 everyday improvements in the Ford Territory Dark Edition SUV

Bizcommunity has taken the range-topping Territory Dark Edition of Ford’s latest mid-sized SUV under its care for six months. We are one month in, and we’ve decided to list the differences between the Dark Edition to its Titanium model and reflect on them.

The Ford Territory is now a familiar vehicle to me. I’ve driven it numerous times. For six months this year, I used the Titanium variant as my daily driver. The Titanium, which was the flagship derivative of the Territory range before the Dark Edition, impressed as a family-oriented SUV during that period.

Now, the Dark Edition model is being put to the test. I’m happy to report that the range-topping model retains the core selling points of the Territory that make it a strong contender in the mid-sized SUV segment: value for money, spacious cabin, well-balanced exterior styling, and solid build quality throughout its interior.

The Dark Edition takes it up a notch, however, and easily differentiates itself from the rest of the pack with noticeable changes in styling. Here are seven updates on the Dark Edition:

1. Black is the new black

First and foremost, the Dark Edition swaps chrome finishes for black on the exterior, resulting in a sportier and more aggressive style. The skid plate, mirror caps, and fog-light surrounds are finished in gloss black, while the grille is in satin black.

The black touches are a great addition. In a competitive segment, it’s important to appeal to the target market with the right styling. Personally, I’ve always been a fan of black exterior finishes like this. I think it can give any ordinary-looking car a touch of edginess.

2. Exclusive colour palette

The Titanium model I tested was in white. A neat and safe option for almost any car. Nowadays, colour options are wild, perhaps an attempt by OEMs to capture the very attention of consumers I mentioned. Rightfully so, though, but every now and then the out-of-ordinary colours can be a miss.

The Dark Edition is offered in white for the conventionalists, but is also offered in these exclusive colours: Lustrous Grey, Panther Black and Ruby Red. Our test unit in Ruby Red, in contrast with the black touches, is the proverbial chef’s kiss. It certainly positions the Ford Territory in a new light to the average car observer.

3. New 19-inch Ebony Black wheels

Another obvious change sits right under the arches. The Dark Edition gets a new set of 19-inch Ebony Black alloy wheels that replace the Titanium’s silver design. It’s a small detail, but one that makes a big visual difference.

The darker wheels tie in beautifully with the rest of the black accents, giving the Territory a more planted and purposeful stance.

4. Black roof and rails

The roof and rails have also been blacked out to match the rest of the design treatment. It’s a subtle touch that gives the SUV a sleeker, more cohesive look, especially from a distance.

On the Ruby Red model, the contrast is striking; it almost gives off a two-tone vibe without looking overdone. Again, it’s that balance between boldness and restraint that makes the Dark Edition work so well visually.

5. Dark-themed interior

Step inside, and the same design philosophy continues. The Dark Edition swaps out the lighter cabin tones for a charcoal black headliner and pillars, giving the interior a more cocooned, premium feel.

The seats are upholstered in black perforated leather with Cyber Orange stitching, a detail that is reminiscent of the stitching found in the Ranger Wildtrak X. The result: It feels more upmarket, more intentional, as if Ford wanted to create a proper flagship atmosphere.

6. Subtle trim upgrades

Beyond the colour changes, the dashboard and door inserts have been refined with a darker, more textured finish. It’s not something you notice immediately, but once you do, it’s hard to miss.

These small updates elevate the cabin slightly beyond what you get in the Titanium. It’s less about adding features and more about polishing what was already there, which is often what separates good from great.

7. 360° camera now standard

The biggest functional upgrade comes in the form of a 360-degree around-view camera. It’s a genuinely useful feature, especially for parking and navigating tight spaces.

In my past reviews of the Territory Titanium, I noted a desire for better image quality on the reverse camera. With the 360-degree camera and the reverse camera in general, the quality seems to be enhanced with the Dark Edition.

The system stitches together a very useful 360-degree around-view camera and a bird’s-eye view that adds an extra layer of convenience to daily driving.

Final thoughts

While the Territory Dark Edition doesn’t bring performance changes under the bonnet, its updates are enough to give it a distinct identity.

The blacked-out styling, refined interior and added tech lift it beyond the Titanium in both looks and feel. It’s still the same practical, value-driven SUV at its core, just dressed for a more premium crowd.