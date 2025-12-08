Hybrid market shakeup in SA? BYD launches the Sealion 5 locally

A new BYD vehicle has been launched in South Africa, adding to the growing list of Chinese cars entering the South African market in recent years.

BYD, the largest electric car maker in the world, has introduced a new plug-in hybrid SUV in South Africa, called the Sealion 5. This adds to the brand’s growing local portfolio, which at the moment comprises the double-cab hybrid bakkie the Shark, the compact urban-focused Dolphin Surf, and more.

What is the Sealion 5

The BYD Sealion 5 is a plug-in hybrid mid-sized SUV, offered in Comfort and Dynamic models, starting at R499,900 and R569,900 for the latter. At the moment, it is the cheapest plug-in hybrid SUV in the country.

The Sealion 5 is powered by a four-cylinder 1.5L petrol engine (72kW, 122Nm) and an electric motor (145kW, 300 Nm). It is driven by its front wheels and uses an e-CVT transmission. BYD says the Sealion 5 makes use of its first electric-first DM-i (dual-mode intelligent) hybrid platform.

The plug-in hybrid SUV is capable of driving solely with its electric motor with a 52km range. On a full tank and charge, BYD claims the total driving range is estimated to be more than 1,000km. This deters range anxiety associated with new energy vehicles (NEV) in the country.

Interior and features

Inside, the Sealion 5 uses BYD’s DiLink ecosystem, centred around a 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and dual-zone voice control. An 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster is standard across the range, supported by wireless charging, multiple USB ports, LED interior lighting, and an electrically operated sunroof and tailgate. The rear seats offer 60:40 split folding, expanding the boot from 463L to 1,41L.

Safety and driver assistance

Safety and driver assistance features are extensive for the segment. Both models include six airbags, ABS, ESC, EBD, hill hold, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, and a suite of active systems such as adaptive cruise control, forward and rear collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and emergency lane keeping assist. Parking is assisted by front and rear sensors along with a full 360-degree camera.

Chassis and charging

The chassis consists of a MacPherson front suspension and multi-link rear setup, with 18-inch tyres, rain-sensing wipers, LED lighting throughout, and electrically folding heated side mirrors. Charging is handled through a 3.3kW AC onboard charger and a 3.5kW wallbox, with support for smart charging functions.

BYD’s local expansion

BYD South Africa managing director Steve Chang at the launch of Sealion 5 said the company is accelerating its local rollout at a pace unusual for the automotive sector.

“We are the only company that launched five new cars in one year,” he said, adding that the Sealion 5 takes BYD’s local line-up to eight battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

BYD SA managing director Steve Chang

Chang also confirmed that BYD has moved its dealer network target forward. “We intended to increase our dealer network up to 35 dealerships by the end of 2026. Fortunately, we have moved that timeline to Q1 next year.”

He said the company is expanding both product and infrastructure investment in South Africa, including partnerships with Eskom and Absa and the introduction of fast-charging infrastructure by 2026. “We are here to contribute meaningfully to the future of mobility.”

Chang noted BYD’s global scale, highlighting that the company recently delivered its 14-millionth new energy vehicle.

First drive impressions

I was briefly behind the wheel of the BYD Sealion 5, driving for only seven minutes in the Muldersdrift region in Gauteng. I was able to get a few quick takeaways from my short stint with it. One, the Sealion 5 impressed with soft and comfortable seats, which are made of imitation leather. Second, the interior quality was good with a mix of plastics and soft-touch materials.

The Sealion 5 also impressed with its drive quality. It has a good amount of torque for overtaking, and the suspension was supple enough to provide a decent experience over some gravel. However, a shaky rearview mirror and side mirror on the open road at higher speeds were picked up by my driving partner, which affected what would have been a superb first impression of the BYD Sealion 5.

Market positioning

The BYD Sealion 5 is positioned favourably in South Africa at the moment as the transition to new energy vehicles in the local market grows steadily. It addresses a key concern of NEVs, which is range anxiety, and it also comes in with a package that arguably bests the nation’s most popular hybrid, the Toyota Corolla Cross. Time will tell how it will perform on the sales chart, but the fact remains that the BYD Sealion 5 is a great option for those looking to make the step into the NEV scene.