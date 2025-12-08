South Africa
    Cell C now available at iStore

    There’s something about stepping into an iStore that makes you walk a little taller, speak a little softer, and feel sleek. That polished hum of innovation – it’s the kind of place that makes you want to browse with purpose and think different.
    Issued by Cell C
    8 Dec 2025
    Cell C now available at iStore

    Now, there’s another reason to visit. Cell C is now available at iStores nationwide – turning everyday tech moments into something extraordinary, by bringing award-winning reliable connectivity together with iconic mobile technology.

    Whether you’ve got your eye on the brand new iPhone 17, accessorising your new purchase, enjoy personalised service from the iStore sales consultant, guiding you to access the latest innovation with Cell C’s flexible plans designed to meet your needs.

    This collaboration is all about giving customers choice and more ways to enjoy the very best in technology. Nothing should stop you from owning, exploring and experiencing the latest in mobile freedom.

    What you can expect:

    • Upgrade to the latest iPhone models with ease
    • Trade in your old device for instant value toward something new and exciting
    • Sign up for a Cell C plan designed around your needs, lifestyle and ambition

    Your next upgrade is just a visit away. From the moment you walk in, you will be making more than just a purchase. Because when tech sophistication meets reliable connectivity, Cell C’s unmatched value and flexibility, you will be unstoppable.

    Now available at iStore.

    Switch to see. Cell C.

    #NothingShouldStopYou

