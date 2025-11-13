South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneBizcommunity.comXLinkSENTECHHOSTAFRICABluegrass DigitalMultiChoiceAdBotEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Cell C sets offer price ahead of Johannesburg listing

Mobile operator Cell C and The Prepaid Company (TPC) are targeting gross proceeds of up to R6.5bn ($375m) from the sale of shares ahead of Cell C's planned listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
By Nqobile Dludla
13 Nov 2025
13 Nov 2025
Cell C sets offer price ahead of Johannesburg listing

The offer comprises up to 173.4 million ordinary shares, alongside an additional 9.52 million shares available through an overallotment option, collectively representing up to 53.8% of Cell C's issued share capital post-listing, Cell C said in its abridged pre-listing statement on Thursday, 13 November.

The offer price has been set in a range of R29.50 to R35.50 per share. The offer opened in the morning of 13 November and will close at midday on 21 November, the statement read.

The sale of shares is being done by TPC via a private placement to select investors ahead of the listing. Cell C is majority owned by Blue Label Unlimited, which has a 53.57% stake in the mobile operator through its subsidiary TPC.

Cell C said the offer includes an allocation of up to 68 million shares to a new empowerment ownership structure, with approximately 2.4 billion rand worth of shares earmarked for the vehicle.

Read more: shares, Cell C, JSE, Nqobile Dludla
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Philippa Fletcher
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz