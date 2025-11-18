South Africa
    Havas denies talks with WPP

    When rumours surfaced that Havas might be eyeing a deal with WPP, the French ad giant’s response was simple: in the words of Mariah Carey, “I don’t know her.” Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré quickly dismissed reports of any talks, stressing that the company is not in discussions with WPP and remains focused on smaller, strategic acquisitions.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    18 Nov 2025
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Turbulent time

    The reports arrived at a turbulent time for WPP, which has seen its share price fall more than 60% this year and is undergoing significant restructuring under its new chief executive, Cindy Rose. The combination of WPP’s depressed valuation and broader consolidation in the sector — highlighted by Omnicom’s move to acquire IPG — fuelled talk of opportunistic investment.

    But Havas chief executive Yannick Bolloré moved quickly to shut down the speculation. In a memo to employees, he stated plainly that Havas “is not in discussions with WPP,” contradicting claims that exploratory talks were underway. He said the group remains open to acquisitions aligned with its long-term strategy but emphasised that there are “no active discussions” with WPP.

    DenialThe denial comes at a time when Havas is indeed making bold moves — just in a different direction. The company recently confirmed it has acquired a majority stake in Gauly Advisors, a well-established German corporate and financial communications consultancy. This strategic investment reinforces Havas’ advisory capabilities across Germany, the wider DACH region, and Europe as a whole.

    Gauly, founded in 2012, has a strong track record advising companies on strategy, crisis management, M&A, IPOs, governance, public affairs, and transformation. The firm now operates under the H/Advisors brand as H/Advisors Gauly, joining a global network of more than 1,500 professionals across 20 countries. Havas also retains Gauly’s leadership team, preserving the entrepreneurial culture that has made the consultancy successful.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
