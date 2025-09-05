WPP announces key global leadership appointments

As chief operating officer, Bulchandani will be responsible for commercialising services and solutions across WPP in a seamless, frictionless way to drive intelligent growth for WPP’s clients worldwide.

She will work closely alongside WPP agencies, leveraging their capabilities and geographical reach, overseeing the company’s country managers, global WPP growth teams and global client Leaders.

Since Bulchandani took the helm as global CEO of Ogilvy, she has not only cemented Ogilvy's position as one of the world’s leading creative networks but has also strategically strengthened and modernised its core capabilities, diversifying the network’s client roster over four years.

The culmination of these efforts saw Ogilvy make history, becoming the first agency network to be named both the Most Creative and Most Effective in the world for three consecutive years on Warc’s Creative 100 and Effective 100 rankings (2023-2025).

Throughout her tenure, Ogilvy has consistently delivered creative ideas that are not only groundbreaking but also solve complex business challenges for clients, underscoring the agency’s unique ability to work at the intersection of world-class talent and capabilities.

“I have been the luckiest person in the world, to have the best job in the world as Ogilvy’s CEO – and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together as a team," says Bulchandani.

"Having partnered closely with Laurent, I've seen firsthand his unparalleled ability to drive growth and champion creative excellence. I can’t think of a better leader to partner with Liz Taylor, our chief creative officer, and our leadership team to guide Ogilvy to even greater heights.

"As we all begin this next chapter at WPP, I'm energised by the immense potential ahead. I truly believe that when we seamlessly bring together WPP’s world-class capabilities, we become an invincible force – one that unlocks unparalleled value for our clients.

"I look forward to collaborating with Cindy and leaders across WPP to amplify that impact and drive even greater success for our partners," she adds.