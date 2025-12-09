Subscribe & Follow
Scopen SA’s most admired creative and media agency professionals for 2025
Most admired creative agency professionals 2025
- Pepe Marais - Joe Public
- Carl Willoughby - TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
- Sbu Sitole - The Odd Number
- Xolisa Dyeshana - Joe Public
- Pete Case - Ogilvy
Most admired media agency professionals 2025
- Chris Botha - Park Advertising
- Celia Collins - ex-Publicis Media
- Merissa Himraj - WPP Media
- Koo Govender - Publicis Media
- Lerina Bierman - Dentsu Media Brands
Industry benchmark
Cesar Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen Global says, “These results are an industry benchmark.
“Professionals are rated by marketers and competing agency leaders, and many of those recognised this year are also highly active in giving back to the industry, which absolutely counts.”
The recognition highlights individuals who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, visibility, influence and impact on real-world marketing performance.
This peer-driven approach ensures that those honoured represent the true leading voices shaping South Africa's creative and media landscape.
These professionals represent the pinnacle of strategic thinking, creative excellence and media innovation in South Africa's marketing industry.
Their recognition reflects not only individual achievement but also their contribution to elevating industry standards and mentoring the next generation of talent.
The Agency Scope study is the only research in South Africa where professionals are recognised not through panel voting, but by those who work alongside—and compete with—them.
This year’s edition surveyed 311 marketers across 190 brands, and 231 agency and media professionals, a total of 542 participants, capturing unprecedented insights into the country’s creative, media and digital landscape.