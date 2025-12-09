South Africa
    Who has the most industry impact: Doctors or beauticians?

    The L'Oréal-backed beauty and wellness higher education academy, the Lead Rolfs Global Institute, recently released a short documentary, “Does Beauty Matter?”, which explores society’s perception of beauty professionals.
    9 Dec 2025
    9 Dec 2025

    Leading with the question "Who do you see more, your physician or your beauty professional?" this documentary sparks a larger conversation: Why does the beauty industry continue to struggle to be recognised as a legitimate and respected profession?

    The film explores the essential role of beauty in society while spotlighting the educational revolution that prepares beauty professionals through higher education.

    Featuring testimonials from Lead graduates, street interviews capturing how everyday people view the impact of beauty, and commentary from Francis Tesmer, Lead Rolfs Global Institute CEO, the documentary aims to shed light on a movement that seeks to take beauty from simply a service-based industry to a globally respected profession.

    "Beauty is not just about how we look; it's about how we feel, how we connect, and how we lead.

    “This documentary tells the real stories of individuals whose lives and futures are being transformed through education, innovation, and empowerment,” says Tesmer.

    Tesmer adds that the film highlights how institutions like Lead are breaking down barriers and rewriting outdated narratives about beauty education.

    The documentary looks to mark a moment in what it means to work in beauty. Transforming the industry from a career often categorised as a glorified hobby to a respected and vital profession.

    Source: PRNewswire

