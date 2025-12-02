From Rhode Skin to Lattafa: The brands that won beauty in 2025

Spate identified the brands that dominated the beauty space in 2025 in its 2025 Year In Review & Brands That Won Beauty report. The Spate Popularity Index measures the popularity of a category or trend using data from digital platforms — including Google, TikTok, and Instagram.

Who won beauty in 2025?

These are the brands Spate found that are driving the biggest change in popularity:

Medicube



Based Bodyworks



Dr Melaxin



Lattafa



Cerave



Wavy Talk



Rhode Skin



Valentino Beauty



Tymo



Sacheu Beauty

Moving with the culture

According to Spate, the brands that “won beauty” gained momentum by moving with the culture instead of relying on legacy.

Rhode Skin, founded by Hailey Bieber, exemplified the appeal of the "clean girl" aesthetic.

Haircare brand Based Bodyworks engaged the new wave of male grooming by targeting young men’s hair concerns, reflected in hashtags like #menhairstyle, #texturedhair, and #fluffyhair on TikTok.

The Arabian fragrance brand Lattafa used casual paid creator videos. This made buying perfume feel like an everyday purchase rather than a prestige buy.

As the world becomes busier and things become easily accessible, most consumers want a “quick fix”, especially when it comes to skincare, which is why K-beauty brand Dr Melaxin’s “quick result” approach gained TikTok visibility.

Personality-driven visibility

There is no end in sight for celebrity beauty brands.

Rhode, led by Hailey Bieber, in particular, showed why personality-driven visibility can take a brand into the stratosphere.

When the link between the brand face and products is clearly defined, it creates what Spate calls a “lifestyle shorthand” that easily sparks consumer interest.

Through this, the brand can build worth by aligning with consumers who reflect its values and aesthetic.

Micro-transformations

Rather than dramatic changes, subtle shifts now drive beauty trends. Think undetectable changes in lip colour, hair texture or lashes.

Spate says this allows consumers to try the latest trends without fully committing.

In turn, brands that position products around these low-commitment shifts help them connect with consumers.