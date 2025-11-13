Innovation, experience, and expansion: Trendier AI's 2026 K-beauty forecast

Innovation, experience, and expansion are the three overarching trends for K-beauty in 2026. Using data and AI, Lucie Shin, head of data business at Trendier AI, recently unpacked the next chapter in K-Beauty, as it moves beyond sheet masks and further outside South Korea, in BeautyMatter’s “The 2026 K-Beauty Forecast” webinar.

Innovation

Have you ever heard the phrase “Korea is living in 2025?” Creators on TikTok are often playfully lauding the East Asian country’s innovative approach to skincare.

In 2026, it will be no different.

1. Mainstreaming medical-grade ingredients

In the next year, we’ll most likely see the rise of pharmacy beauty products formulated with medical-grade actives.

As seen in data from South Korea’s Olive Young and Naver Store, consumers are increasingly reaching for skincare products with medical and pharmaceutical ingredients, such as the ever-popular PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), tranexamic acid and exosomes.

While these were once local staples, more and more foreign visitors are turning these products into must-have items, driven by viral moments on social media platforms like TikTok.

Shin says this consumer shift toward clinically proven efficacy and dermatologist-trusted ingredients is a key purchase driver.

2. Everyday skincare devices

When Kylie Jenner tried the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro at its Glowland Pop-Up in LA, it sparked interest in Korean skincare devices beyond K-beauty enthusiasts.

There was a significant increase in Google searches, and it ranked number two in wrinkle and anti-ageing devices on Amazon US, and number one in skincare devices at Olive Young.

What was previously used in a clinic or kept for special occasions will now make its way into everyday skincare routines.

These devices are particularly appealing to global consumers because of their multi-use functionality, which improves elasticity, skin texture, hydration and calming all in one.

Experience

Our world is very digital; we shop online, we communicate online, and we spend most of our time scrolling on our smart devices.

This is why, in 2026, consumers will want more than just functional benefits from their K-beauty.

They want an experience to go along with it.

3. Sensory texture

Based on data in the US and Japan, consumers will no longer be satisfied with proven results alone; they all want a memorable experience that delights their senses.

“The feel of products at the moment of application, the way it absorbs, and the changes it creates on the skin…have become decisive factors in driving purchase decisions,” says Shin.

In Amazon reviews for K-beauty products, users used words like spreadability, absorption and finish.

Shin says that the popularity of products like Medicube’s TXA+Niacinamide Capsule Cream — which features brightening capsules in a hydrating gel — and Arencia’s Mochi Cleanser — which has a slimy feel — sparks curiosity, provides visual and tactile excitement and generates massive buzz on social media.

4. Climate-adapting cooling care

Beiersdorf Southern Africa’s Justine Liebenberg recently wrote about the need for climate-adaptative skincare as we start to feel the effects of climate change.

This will be a hot topic in Western and K-beauty in 2026 as the demand for cooling care rises across categories.

Shin says the data indicates the impact of rising temperatures on skin health, as Naver Store recorded a significant increase in searches for skincare products with cooling benefits.

Olive Young even held an Olive Young Frozen Check-in pop-up in Hongdae, Seoul — a hotspot for tourists — showing the growing popularity of cooling amongst global consumers.

5. Collectible fun

Pop Mart’s blind box explosion on the global market this year shows just how much consumers want a little fun and collectibility from their products.

This is also reflected in K-beauty, as consumers want more than just a lip balm; they want a lip balm keychain.

Beauty enthusiasts prefer K-beauty for its cute, unique design and playful concepts that capture attention.

Shin says that when looking at the rising keywords around makeup packaging, three things stand out: portability, fun and uniqueness.

Amazon US data shows that the search keyword for travel size increased by 260% year-on-year, while reviews mentioning “unique” increased by 140%.

In Korea, Olive Young has embraced the mini-sizing and key-charming of cosmetics as consumers’ desire for collectable products increases.

This has also filtered through to Middle Eastern beauty, as Huda Beauty recently launched a collection of miniature versions of its full-size products.

At Sephora, mini-sized products account for 7% of the makeup sub-category share ranking alongside mascara, lip balm, eyeshadow and blush. At Ulta, the demand for travel-size products grew 85% year over year.

Instead of a Labubu or Crybaby figure, most beauty enthusiasts want a lip balm keychain on their bags.

At Olive Young Korea, both SKUs and reviews have increased for products that either come with a keychain or are designed in a keychain format, says Shin.

The key chain also bridges the gap between beauty and fashion.

Seen at luxury beauty brands like Dior, which launched Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter, with a logo charm. As the brand continues to charm young consumers, it also launched a limited edition holder for its hand cream, Le Baume, earlier this year.





Expansion

The demand for K-beauty is only expected to grow further in 2026.

Especially as more global consumers become more skincare conscious, wanting their beauty products to offer more than superficiality.

6. Skin-caring makeup

In line with the trend toward a natural, clean look a la Hailey Bieber, more consumers want their makeup products infused with skincare properties to give them a lit-from-within look.

Global consumers are no longer opting for foundations, preferring Korean BB and CC creams, which offer a no-makeup-makeup effect while addressing skin concerns.

Additionally, because it's positioned right between skincare and makeup, lip balms are leading the growing trend for skin-caring makeup. The demand for Rhode’s lip peptide treatment or Dior’s Lip Glow shows no signs of stopping.

Also seen in Korea at Olive Young, lip balm SKUs grew by 557% year on year, while Ulta in the US saw K-beauty lip balm treatment sales up by 21%.

7. Haircare

The final K-beauty trend for 2026 is haircare. Known for catering to the scalp and hair, Korean hair products are becoming a favourite amongst beauty consumers, who want more than just shiny hair but also a healthy scalp.

“Korean brands are leveraging their strengths in ingredient technology and sophisticated product quality to drive growth in this emerging segment,” says Shin.

Much like glass skin, the glass hair trend is steadily growing, going viral worldwide, and Korean haircare products are gaining attention alongside it. At the same time, the hair longevity trend focuses on delaying hair ageing.

VT Cosmetics ranked fifth in scalp care sales in Japan, and Cosrx's hair bond repair treatment was popular during Amazon Prime Day.

In 2026, K-beauty will innovate with dermatology-inspired ingredients, enhance consumer experiences with immersive tactics, and expand into makeup and hair care.

K-beauty market growth is projected to continue, with opportunities in the US and global market over the next five years.