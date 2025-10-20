ARC brings Gen Alpha's favourite skincare brand to South Africa

ARC Store has announced that Drunk Elephant, the globally popular clean beauty brand, is launching in South Africa, both online and in-store. Though the brand can be found at Checkers Medirite through a parallel import, a representative for ARC told Bizcommunity that ARC is the exclusive and official retailer in South Africa, offering authentic Drunk Elephant products sourced directly from the brand.

Image credit: Screenshot/Drunk Elephant YouTube

The skincare brand, founded by Tiffany Masterson in 2012, is known for its commitment to clean beauty as well as its pastel-hued, playful aesthetic. Masterson started creating her own products after she couldn't find anything that could combat her skincare troubles.

Each product is developed without the use of the "suspicious six": essential oils, alcohol, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances and dyes, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).





Masterson’s hero ingredient is marula oil, which is why she named the brand after the myth that elephants get drunk after eating fermented marula fruit.

The brand is particularly popular amongst Gen Alpha (those born between 2010 and 2024), as it's the preferred brand of several influencers — including Rhode founder Hailey Bieber — on Instagram and TikTok.

When Byrdie editors tried the brand's products, they selected what they believe to be the nine best Drunk Elephant products:

C-Firma Fresh Vitamin C Day Serum



Umbra 100% Mineral Cream SPF 30/PA+++



D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops



Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream



TLC Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask



A-Passioni Retinol Cream



Framboos Glycolic Night Serum



Protini Polypeptide Cream



O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drops

ARC's top picks are the Protini Polypeptide Cream, the C-Firma Fresh Vitamin C Day Serum, and the iconic and often duped D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops.

Drunk Elephant is exclusively available online and at ARC stores nationwide from 1 November 2025.