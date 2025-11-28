Securing the smart fleet: Protecting South Africa’s logistics sector

Globally, the transportation and logistics market is expected to surpass $570bn by 2030. But with the average cost of a data breach now topping $4m, or around R69m, and most incidents taking almost 300 days to contain, the stakes for keeping these systems secure are higher than ever before.

The transport necessity

World Sustainable Transport Day, observed on 26 November, highlights the importance of building transport systems that are safe, affordable, and environmentally responsible. For South Africa, improving logistics efficiency remains an economic necessity, as transport costs form a significant portion of product pricing, and any disruption—whether physical or digital—can have wide-reaching consequences.

Encouragingly, progress is underway. Transnet’s turnaround efforts to partner with private operators through concession models, smarter port management under the Transnet Port Authority, and investments in intelligent rail and road monitoring can help reshape how goods move through the country. Yet as public and private systems converge, new layers of digital risk are emerging too.

When IT meets OT

The move toward smart logistics brings massive benefits in the form of fleet telematics, IoT-enabled sensors, and predictive maintenance systems which can all help reduce fuel use, improve safety, and optimise delivery routes. But many of the systems driving this progress, known as operational technology (OT), were never designed with cybersecurity in mind.

Traditionally, OT systems like SCADA controllers and warehouse automation networks were built to prioritise uptime and safety, not data protection.

Now that these systems are increasingly connected to corporate IT networks, they’re exposed to a new breed of cyber threat in which a single vulnerable controller or depot device has the potential to disrupt an entire supply chain.

Visibility in and around these networks remains one of the biggest challenges. A good number of logistics operators still manage siloed IT and OT networks and lack a full inventory of connected devices.

Without that clarity, detecting unusual activity or isolating a breach can take days rather than minutes. At the same time, older control systems, often running unsupported software, require extra care, including network segmentation, strict access controls, together with constant monitoring to prevent lateral movement between systems.

The real risk lies where these two worlds meet. A phishing email targeting a staff member in the finance department could ultimately compromise a controller in a fuel depot or a sensor on a rail line — and that represents risks that are much more than just financial or digital.

Globally, we’ve seen how attacks on shipping terminals and freight management platforms have caused port congestion and delivery delays lasting weeks. And in South Africa, where logistics networks are already stretched, a similar incident could have severe second- and third-order effects across industries that depend on the continuous movement of goods — not to mention physical safety concerns.

Building resilience into logistics

Securing this environment calls for a unified approach that brings IT and OT security together. The first step is knowing what’s connected: from vehicles to devices and data flow.

Once that visibility is established, operators can put layered defences in place, which would include segmenting networks, enforcing Zero Trust principles, and monitoring traffic for anomalies with the help of AI-powered analytics.

Operations centres are particularly critical because they coordinate everything from route planning to cargo handling and are prime targets for disruption.

Implementing Zero Trust design principles, least-privilege access, strong authentication, and encrypted communications helps maintain continuity even when systems are under threat.

Collaboration between IT, engineering, and security teams is absolutely essential for this type of system to work. So too is ensuring that every employee understands their role in preventing cyber incidents.

Public-private partnerships

Cybersecurity in transport can’t be managed in isolation. Much of South Africa’s logistics infrastructure involves some level of collaboration between public entities and private operators. Initiatives such as Transnet’s concession framework and joint port projects show what’s possible when both sides work together.

These partnerships can accelerate digital transformation, but they also require shared responsibility for security. Aligning with recognised frameworks such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and IEC 62443 standards can help create consistent protection across all participants in the value chain.

Smart logistics is often discussed in the context of sustainability, where cutting emissions and improving efficiency are worthy goals. But none of these gains can be sustained if digital systems are vulnerable to attack.

A network that’s resilient, safe, and reliable is as important to sustainability as an electric fleet or a solar-powered depot. That’s why embedding cybersecurity into every connected asset, from rail signalling systems to warehouse robotics, helps ensure that progress toward greener transport doesn’t come at the cost of resilience.

Moving forward

For South Africa’s logistics sector, success will also depend on striking the right balance between innovation and protection. Securing converged IT and OT systems will be fundamental in keeping goods moving and the economy competitive.

Organisations that prioritise visibility and invest in integrated defences will be best positioned to thrive in this new era of connected logistics — and weather the many storms looming on the horizon.

Digital innovation and security can and should evolve together. With that, South Africa’s logistics sector can really deliver on its promise of smarter, safer, and more sustainable transport.