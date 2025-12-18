South Africa
Marketing & Media Streaming
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMMedia Development and Diversity AgencyMDNTVMultiChoiceJNPROgilvy South AfricaPenquinHoward AudioProvantageHOT 102.7FMChillienginePrimedia StudiosTractor OutdoorOverall Events & CommunicationDUO Marketing + CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Netflix defends Warner Bros. deal amid fears it could hasten cinema’s decline

    Netflix has sought to quell industry fears that its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery could accelerate the decline of traditional cinema, pledging to maintain theatrical releases for Warner Bros. films under a traditional window.
    18 Dec 2025
    18 Dec 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Certain and superior

    The reassurance comes as the Warner Bros. Discovery board recommended that shareholders reject an unsolicited offer from Paramount Skydance Corporation and approve Netflix’s $82.7bn merger proposal, which it has described as the more certain and superior option.

    Under the deal, announced on 5 December, Netflix would acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO and HBO Max, in a fully negotiated cash-and-stock transaction valued at $27.75 per share. Shareholders would also benefit from the planned separation of WBD’s Global Linear Networks business, Discovery Global, expected in the third quarter of 2026.

    The proposed takeover has sparked concern among filmmakers, critics and cinema operators who argue that placing one of Hollywood’s oldest studios under the control of a streaming-first company could further weaken the theatrical model. Netflix’s release strategy — which has often prioritised streaming over cinemas — has fuelled speculation that the deal could mark a turning point for traditional moviegoing.

    Still in theatres

    Addressing those concerns directly, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the company is “fully committed” to releasing Warner Bros. films in theatres, with a traditional theatrical window, allowing audiences to see films on the big screen before they move to streaming.

    “The Warner Bros. Discovery Board reinforced that Netflix’s merger agreement is superior and that our acquisition is in the best interest of stockholders,” said Sarandos. “This was a competitive process that delivered the best outcome for consumers, creators, stockholders and the broader entertainment industry. Netflix and Warner Bros. complement each other, and we’re excited to combine our strengths with their theatrical film division, world-class television studio, and the iconic HBO brand, which will continue to focus on prestige television. We’re also fully committed to releasing Warner Bros. films in theaters, with a traditional window, so audiences everywhere can enjoy them on the big screen.”

    Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters added that the combined group would continue to produce films for both theatrical and home viewing, while expanding choice for audiences and creators.

    Read more: streaming, consolidation, Netflix, merger, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz