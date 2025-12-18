South Africa
    Nu Metro unveils modern cinema complex at Cavendish Square, Cape Town

    Cavendish Square in Cape Town has reintroduced Nu Metro with the launch of a newly revamped cinema complex designed to offer an effortless and enjoyable outing for movie lovers of all ages.
    18 Dec 2025
    18 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The upgraded venue includes eight theatres, seven of which form part of Nu Metro’s VIP offering, alongside a dedicated Kidz cinema created with younger audiences in mind.

    The complex also debuts Scene Bistro & Bar, giving guests the option to enjoy a meal, drink, or in-seat service as part of their visit.

    With new titles arriving weekly and a festive season packed with major releases, the opening comes at an ideal moment for holiday entertainment.

    VIP comfort and family friendly spaces

    Nu Metro’s VIP cinemas feature spacious recliners and an enhanced dining experience through Scene Bistro & Bar. Guests can choose to enjoy their meals in the restaurant or have them delivered directly to their seats, creating a relaxed, all in one outing.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Kidz cinema offers a playful, colourful environment tailored to children, making it a popular choice for birthday celebrations, school groups, and family outings.

    A selection of kid-friendly meals and snacks is also available through Scene Bistro & Bar.

    Smart access and savings

    Visitors can make use of digital ticketing, online bookings, and a range of partner benefits through Nedbank, Absa, Momentum Multiply, Sanlam Reality, Vodacom, and Clientele. Throughout the year, Nu Metro Cavendish will also host themed events and seasonal promotions.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A step forward for Nu Metro

    Beverley Govender, marketing manager at Nu Metro, says the reopening represents an exciting moment for the brand.

    “Cavendish has always been an important site for us, and we’re proud to return with a cinema that reflects how the movie going experience is evolving. People want ease, comfort and choice, and this new complex brings all of that together. Opening ahead of the festive season means families and friends can enjoy time together with the latest films in a space designed for them.”

