    Nu Metro opens flagship cinema at Gateway Theatre of Shopping

    Nu Metro Theatres has unveiled its newest flagship cinema complex at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. This launch marks a bold expansion for the brand, bringing together luxury, innovation, and immersive entertainment in one of South Africa’s premier lifestyle destinations.
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Nu Metro Theatres has unveiled its newest flagship cinema complex at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. This launch marks a bold expansion for the brand, bringing together luxury, innovation, and immersive entertainment in one of South Africa’s premier lifestyle destinations.

    The Nu Metro Gateway complex features nine cinemas, including the country’s reportedly first-ever ScreenX auditorium — a 270-degree panoramic format that surrounds audiences with visuals on three walls, creating a fully immersive storytelling experience.

    Patrons can also enjoy 4DX, Scene Xtreme, and a dedicated Kidz Cinema, offering tailored formats for every age and preference.

    Elevating the moviegoing experience even further, Nu Metro Gateway introduces its VIP Premiere Cinemas, complete with leather recliners, an exclusive lounge area, and a gourmet curated menu with full-service bar — redefining cinema hospitality.

    Beverley Govender, senior marketing manager at Nu Metro, shared her excitement: "We’re incredibly proud of this acquisition and renovation. Nu Metro Gateway is more than just a cinema — it’s a showcase of our brand’s evolution. From the sleek new design to the immersive formats, every detail reflects our commitment to delivering unforgettable entertainment. This complex sets the benchmark for what the future of cinema should feel like."

    For the month of October patrons will be able to experience Screen X for only R100, with a variety of titles that will be shown including F1, How to Train your Dragon and Superman.

