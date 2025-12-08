Sport's new creative wave to crest at Cannes Lions Festival

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has introduced Sport, a new global forum designed to spotlight the cultural influence and commercial impact of creative work in the world of sport.

Taking place 24–25 June 2026 during Cannes Lions, the two-day programme will unite leaders from across brands, agencies, rights holders and media to explore how innovation and creativity in marketing is redefining the US$417bn sports landscape.

Universal language

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said: “Sport is the world’s most universal language. It creates shared, borderless moments that no other medium can match. While we understand its scale, the real opportunity now lies in how creativity can transform that scale into meaning, value and growth. It’s clear that the new playing field has shifted from reach to relevance, from audiences to communities and from media buys to cultural moments.

“In a landscape where rights are fragmented, fanbases are global and athletes have become their own publishers, Lions Sport will bring together the people shaping that new reality – because when sport converges with culture and commerce, creativity becomes the ultimate competitive advantage.”

Influential leadersBuilding on more than 70 years of creative benchmarking and industry convening, Lions Sport will provide the global platform for the world’s most influential sports leaders and marketers to debate, define and recognise creative excellence in sport. The forum will take place in a custom-built venue at the iconic Carlton Hotel, featuring keynote conversations, exclusive case studies, business leader networking forums and experiential showcases from brands and athletes driving the next wave of innovation and growth in sport.

Commenting on the launch of Lions Sport, Nicole Graham, EVP & chief marketing officer, Nike, Inc. said: “In a world that’s constantly shifting, sport remains a powerful force for connection, inspiration, and cultural influence. At Nike, we see every day how sport doesn’t just reflect culture—it drives it, shaping the way we tell stories and inspire people around the world. We’re thrilled to see Cannes Lions expand into Lions Sport, recognising how profoundly sport is influencing the future of marketing and creative expression.” Since 2001, Nike has won the most Grands Prix of any brand at Cannes Lions, and has taken home a number of Lions from across a breadth of categories and creative disciplines.

Lions Sport extends Cannes Lions’ established sports ecosystem – with delegates having the opportunity to attend the Entertainment Lions for Sport Awards in the Palais des Festivals. The launch will be delivered in partnership with Headline Partner Stagwell, which returns with its acclaimed Sport Beach activation – a dedicated space for networking and collaboration between marketers, athletes and brands. All Lions Sport passes will include exclusive access to Sport Beachand curated VIP sessions across the Festival week.