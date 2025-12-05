Waterfall City Park: Johannesburg’s most versatile outdoor events destination

A sophisticated open-air venue that brings corporate gatherings, lifestyle festivals and community experiences to the heart of Waterfall City.

Waterfall City Park is a premier outdoor events venue, offering a refined and flexible space in one of Johannesburg’s most connected locations. Adjacent to Mall of Africa and easily accessible from the N1 Allandale off-ramp, the Park provides a central and refined setting for corporate launches, lifestyle events, markets and family experiences. It supports the broader Waterfall City vision of creating vibrant, people centred spaces that integrate business, leisure and culture.

The 3,000 square metre event zone has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate a range of event formats and includes a staging area, exhibition and market space and well-designed recreational areas.

A versatile space for ambitious ideas

Waterfall City Park offers a turnkey setup with three-phase power, bathroom facilities, secure access control, dedicated entry and exit points for event build-ups and containers that can be used for storage or operational needs. These practical elements shorten setup time and reduce logistics costs, making the Park an efficient choice.

Its central position within Waterfall City offers strong brand visibility for activations and public-facing events. Participating brands also benefit tremendously from the proximity to the award-winning Mall of Africa. Packages offer the options for events hosted at the Park to be amplified across Mall of Africa and Waterfall City’s marketing platforms, increasing exposure for participating brands.

Designed for business, culture and community

Waterfall City Park is ideal for marketing and brand activation agencies, PR and experiential teams, event production companies, professional conference organisers and corporate groups planning launches, strategy days, team builds, or year-end functions. It is equally well suited to lifestyle event managers hosting markets and fitness events, media partners producing content, and community or NGO groups planning awareness and charity events. Its blend of natural space and modern infrastructure allows for creating polished experiences that are inclusive and imaginative.

“Waterfall City Park gives Johannesburg a fresh and distinctive outdoor venue that is both functional and inspiring,” said Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager at Mall of Africa. “We built it to support bold ideas, meaningful connection and events that people remember and we know it will do exactly that.”

Waterfall City Park is set to become one of South Africa’s most sought-after outdoor venues. Its blend of natural beauty, thoughtful design and strong infrastructure brings a new standard to the local events landscape. It is a space created for ideas to land with impact and for brands to connect with audiences in a way that feels current, engaging and effortless. With its central location, smart amenities and warm atmosphere, Waterfall City Park is ready to usher in a new era of outdoor events.

More information is available at www.mallofafrica.co.za and queries can be directed to az.oc.acirfafollam@yllas or az.oc.acirfafollam@ayis.



