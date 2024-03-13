Mall of Africa reveals vibrant brand campaign to redefine retail

Attacq’s flagship retail hub, Mall of Africa, has unveiled a new brand campaign that embodies progressive evolution. Crowned the “Coolest Mall” for the seventh consecutive year at the 2024 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards, Mall of Africa continues to lead the way as a standard-setter of premium retail, style and innovation. This latest campaign reaffirms its position as a leader in the retail landscape, blending sophistication and cultural relevance with forward-thinking design, to captivate and inspire modern shoppers.

In line with Attacq’s strategic vision for vibrant precincts, this campaign strengthens consumer connections, fosters engagement, and enhances the mall’s reputation as a key player in the local retail landscape. The campaign presents a fresh visual identity and messaging that captures the mall's essence as a destination where fashion, beauty, culture, and unforgettable experiences come to life.

Creative storyboard and direction

The campaign celebrates Mall of Africa as a global connector, where African heritage meets international style. Backed by Attacq’s strong commitment to innovation and aligning with Waterfall City as a place of connection and commerce, the culturally rich visuals and contemporary aesthetics showcase the mall as a hub driven by African excellence.

With storytelling that is dynamic, aspirational, and inclusive, the campaign aims to resonate with both local shoppers and international trendsetters. Bold taglines and immersive video content blend South African identity with global appeal.

A fusion of local and global brands

The Mall of Africa presents a unique blend of local craftsmanship and global luxury, with a carefully curated mix of local and international brands, reflecting the mall’s diverse fashion and lifestyle offerings. Mall of Africa is not only home to flagship and concept stores for some of the country’s most popular retailers but also hosts a curated bouquet of unique outlets.

International labels like Decathlon, EL&N, Emporio Armani, Jo Malone, Skins Cosmetics and Michael Kors provide a global shopper experience. Highly sought-after local brands such as Beauty on Tapp, Era By DJ Zinhle, Maxhosa Africa, and Valora, each offer a rare experience that expresses innovation and cultural influence, presenting shoppers with something exceptional and, in many cases, unavailable anywhere else.

Sook Mall of Africa offers another dynamic layer, featuring varying designers, brands and retail concepts on a seasonal basis, ensuring that there is always something fresh and unexpected for shoppers to discover. This forward-thinking approach mirrors Attacq’s strategy for enhancing shoppers' experiences while maintaining high occupancy rates.

A bold vision for Mall of Africa

This campaign cements Mall of Africa as Africa’s leading lifestyle hub, strengthening the mall’s connection to both local shoppers and global trendsetters.

"Mall of Africa represents the very best of what Attacq has to offer, thriving spaces, world-class experiences, and strong community. Beyond being a retail and lifestyle destination, Mall of Africa is a reflection of Africa’s global influence. This campaign celebrates our cultural richness and fashion-forward shoppers. We are proud to offer a world-class shopping experience that connects Africa to the world and the world to Africa," says Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager at Mall of Africa.

For regular updates, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/.



