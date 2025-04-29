Enter Fame Week Africa's 2025 Inclusive Lens Awards

It is through creativity that we find our shared humanity and African content creators play an essential role in the evolution of inclusive narratives in film and television.

The 2024 Inclusive Lens Award winners. Image supplied

After last year’s successful inaugural Inclusive Lens Award, Fame Week Africa (happening in Cape Town from 1-6 September 2025) will again put the spotlight on film and TV that explores underrepresented perspectives and a diversity of narratives at the 2025 Inclusive Lens Awards.

The Awards will take place on 2 September as part of the MIP Africa programme at Fame Week.

Says Fame Week Africa’s portfolio director, Martin Hiller, “The Inclusive Lens Awards are designed to spotlight and reward exceptional efforts in the portrayal and inclusion of diverse narratives and characters. We invite projects with a special focus on LGBTQ+ representation and disability awareness to submit their works for consideration. We will also recognise the depiction of a diversity of themes and characters in children's content.”

Last year’s winners include Triggerfish Studio’s Kizazi Moto Generation Fire (Older Kids Category, Diversity in Kids Programming). This children’s animation series was also an Emmy Nominee, a SAFTA Award winner (Best Animation) and an Annie Award winner for the Best Limited Animation Series.

Winners in the Disability Category LBx Africa and Steps’s documentary What's Eating My Mind?, explores the personal journeys of people navigating life with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

One of the winners in the LGBTQIA+ category, Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap is a reality TV show that dives into the world of Cape Town’s drag queens.

The 2025 submissions will be evaluated by a committee who will be looking for content that challenges stereotypes, models equality and inclusivity and represents ideas and circumstances that will broaden the perspectives of their audiences.

Films and series’ for consideration must have been made between 1 January 2024 and 31 May 2025 and have aired on an accessible linear and/or non-linear platform, had a theatrical release, or screened at a film festival. The submission deadline is 13 June 2025 and the Official Selection will be announced at the end of July.

The Awards celebrate both films and series (scripted and unscripted) that highlight stories from Africa or about its diaspora in the following categories:

Best LGBTQ+ Representation



Best Disability Representation



Best Diversity and Inclusion Representation for Young Audiences

Entreis close 13 June 2025. Submissions can be made here