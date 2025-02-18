Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Fame Shorts Film Festival calls for submissions for 2025 edition
A celebration of African stories, the festival provides a platform for short films that explore themes of cultural heritage, modern life, diasporic identity, historical events, and pressing socio-political issues.
With the potential to reach international film producers and industry players gathered for the annual Fame Week Africa film and media event, the Fame Shorts Film Festival champions diverse African content with a spotlight on films that highlight environmental concerns and the evolving relationship between Africans and their land.
Says Steven Beckett, Fame Week Africa's marketing manager, “This is a showcase of Africa now, in all its diversity. From the small and personal stories of people who live here, or away from here, to Africa's broader impact on the global cultural stage. We're encouraging submissions from filmmakers whose works are deeply rooted in their African origins, reflecting the continent's vibrant storytelling traditions and contemporary realities. Submissions from emerging filmmakers and industry veterans are welcome.”
Fame Week Short Film Festival submission details:
- Deadline: 25 April 2025 (selection notifications will commence from 30 June)
- Eligibility: Open to filmmakers from Africa and its diaspora.
- Categories: Best Documentary Short Film, Best Narrative Short Film, Best Animated Short Film, Best Student Short Film, Best LGBTQ+ Short Film (films must have an African connection)
- How to submit: Submit an entry via Film Freeway.