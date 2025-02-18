Fame Shorts Film Festival calls for submissions for 2025 edition

The annual Fame Shorts Film Festival is accepting submissions for its 2025 edition, inviting filmmakers from Africa and its diaspora to showcase their unique narratives and storytelling during the film festival, taking place at Cape Town's Labia Theatre from 4-6 September 2025.

Filmmakers were selected to present their works at the 2024 FAME Shorts Film Festival. Image supplied

A celebration of African stories, the festival provides a platform for short films that explore themes of cultural heritage, modern life, diasporic identity, historical events, and pressing socio-political issues.

With the potential to reach international film producers and industry players gathered for the annual Fame Week Africa film and media event, the Fame Shorts Film Festival champions diverse African content with a spotlight on films that highlight environmental concerns and the evolving relationship between Africans and their land.

Says Steven Beckett, Fame Week Africa's marketing manager, “This is a showcase of Africa now, in all its diversity. From the small and personal stories of people who live here, or away from here, to Africa's broader impact on the global cultural stage. We're encouraging submissions from filmmakers whose works are deeply rooted in their African origins, reflecting the continent's vibrant storytelling traditions and contemporary realities. Submissions from emerging filmmakers and industry veterans are welcome.”

Fame Week Short Film Festival submission details: