Discover June's film releases: A mix of sci-fi, horror, and drama

June’s cinematic offering includes a fusion of sci-fi, Action, romance, horror, sports drama, live opera, and The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival...

6 June

The Life of Chuck is an upcoming science fiction drama directed by Mike Flanagan, based on Stephen King’s 2020 novella from If It Bleeds.

The story unfolds in reverse chronological order, exploring Chuck’s life through three distinct chapters, set against a world that appears to be slowly crumbling.

The film stars Tom Hiddleston as Charles “Chuck” Krantz, alongside Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay. Read more here.

The action-packed thriller Ballerina is set in the John Wick universe. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin seeking revenge for her father’s death. The story takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

13 June

The romantic comedy Materialists follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a woman navigating love and ambition in a world obsessed with wealth and status. With a mix of humour and heartfelt moments, the film explores themes of materialism and relationships. Directed by Celine Song, the cast also features Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is set on the rugged isle of Berk and follows the story follows Hiccup, an inventive Viking who defies tradition by befriending Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their bond challenges Viking society and sets the stage for an epic adventure.

It is directed by Dean DeBlois, the creator of the original animated trilogy, and stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler, reprising his role as Stoick the Vast.

In the thrilling horror Dangerous Animals a free-spirited surfer is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat. As she fights to escape, she must outwit her captor before becoming his next offering to the sharks circling below. The film blends psychological tension with oceanic horror, making it a gripping survival thriller.

Directed by Sean Byrne, it stars Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, Josh Heuston, and Rob Carlton.

19 June

The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival showcases documentaries from over 40 countries.

The South African doccies include Fitting In, focusing on the diverse experience of young South Africans as they begin their studies at the select former Afrikaans university, Stellenbosch; Albie: A Strange Alchemy celebrates the 90th birthday of the renowned Judge Albie Sachs, and A Journey Through His Lens examines the work of Sam Nzima, the photographer who took the iconic picture of Mbuyisa Makhabo carrying the body of the dying 12-year-old activist Hector Pietersen on 16 June 1976.

A highlight of the festival is Wim Wenders’s Anselm (Germany), an immersive documentary about Anselm Kiefer, one of the world’s greatest contemporary artists.

Encounters takes place at the Labia Theatre and V&A Waterfront Ster-Kinekor in Cape Town and The Bioscope and The Zone @ Rosebank in Johannesburg from 19-29 June 2025.

For more, go to https://encounters.co.za.

20 June

An imaginative 11-year-old boy who is mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador after being beamed up to an intergalactic organisation called the Communiverse in the animated science fiction adventure Elio. This Pixar Animation Studios film is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina.

The post-apocalyptic horror thriller 28 Years Later takes place after the outbreak of the Rage virus, with survivors living on a small island connected to the mainland by a heavily defended causeway. When a father and son venture into the mainland, they uncover mutated horrors and hidden secrets.

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, it serves as the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise and stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Cillian Murphy, Jack O’Connell, and Alfie Williams.

Rebel Wilson plays a secret agent who takes on the role of Maid of Honour at her best friend’s wedding in the action-comedy Bride Hard. When a group of mercenaries crashes the celebration and takes guests hostage, she must fight to save the day—without ruining the big event.

Directed by Simon West, the film also features Anna Camp, Justin Hartley, Stephen Dorff, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Anna Chlumsky. It blends high-octane action with wedding chaos, making it a mix of Die Hard and Bridesmaids.

27 June

In the psychological thriller Sharp Corner, Ben Foster plays a man who becomes obsessed with saving car accident victims at the dangerous curve near his home. His fixation begins to unravel his personal life, leading to disturbing consequences.

Directed by Jason Buxton, it is based on the short story by Russell Wangersky and also stars Cobie Smulders, Gavin Drea, Alexandra Castillo, and Jonathan Watton.

M3GAN 2.0 takes place two years after the events of the first film, with Gemma now advocating for AI regulation while secretly keeping M3GAN trapped in a harmless robotic doll. However, when a defence contractor steals M3GAN’s technology to create a military-grade AI weapon named Amelia, things spiral out of control. Facing an AI takeover, Gemma and Cady must upgrade M3GAN to fight back.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sequel stars Allison Williams, Ivanna Sakhno, Jemaine Clement, and Aristotle Athari.

Brad Pitt stars in the sports drama F1 as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) at the fictional APXGP team. The film was shot during actual F1 race weekends, with Pitt and Idris driving modified Formula 2 cars equipped with 15 camera mounts to capture realistic racing sequences. Lewis Hamilton served as a consultant to ensure authenticity.

29 June

The Barber of Seville is one of the most beloved operas in the world, known for its energetic melodies, comedic brilliance, and vocal fireworks. The opera follows the clever and resourceful Figaro as he helps Count Almaviva win the heart of Rosina, who is being kept under the watchful eye of her guardian, Dr. Bartolo.

The story is full of humour, disguises, and lively music, featuring Moldovan baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Figaro, Russian mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina as the feisty heroine Rosina, and Hungarian bass-baritone Peter Kálmán as Dr. Bartolo. Giacomo Sagripanti conducts Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.

It concludes the Metropolitan Opera’s 2024–25 Live in HD season on 29 June and 1 July 2025. Read more here.

