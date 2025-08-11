André Kritzinger named Eastern Cape Young Farmer of the Year

André Kritzinger, 28, owner and general manager of Tulpieskraal Boerdery in the Langkloof, has been named the Eastern Cape Young Farmer of the Year for 2025.

Source: Supplied

Kritzinger is a valued apple and pear supplier to Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and will now compete at the national level for the Toyota SA/Agri SA Young Farmer of the Year title.

Kritzinger said the award is a significant personal achievement: "I’ve always looked up to the winners of this award. It’s a huge honour. I’ve wanted to enter for years, and when the opportunity came, I decided to go for it. I’m incredibly grateful it worked out the way it did."

Strong systems and risk management

He credits his success to strong organisation and farming systems: "In intensive fruit production, structure and planning are everything. Each day, my production managers and I start early – often half an hour before the teams arrive – and that helps us stay on top of operations."

A key investment was placing 90% of the orchards under netting to reduce hail risk and stabilise income: "The nets weren’t just about getting better pack-outs, but about risk management. I didn’t feel I had the experience to recover from 50–70% hail damage – there’s no other investment that pays for itself as quickly."

Taking charge early

Kritzinger took over the farm at age 23 after the passing of his father, Bokkie Kritzinger: "There was pressure – everyone’s watching to see if the business survives under your leadership. But we had good people and solid systems in place, which helped. I also had support from experienced mentors on the farm, and that made a big difference.”

He enjoys orchard development: "I love working with young trees and seeing new blocks come to life. It’s the most rewarding feeling when the first harvest from your new block arrives and everything looks great."

Focus on apples and pears

Apples and pears account for 95% of Tulpieskraal’s production, with Royal Gala and Forelle cultivars featured: "We’re slightly earlier than average in terms of harvest timing, and that’s a competitive advantage. We aim to harvest and pack quickly to get fruit into early-season markets."

He prioritises quality: "Our water is excellent, and while our climate can be warm, we make up for lower yields with high pack-out percentages. Our packhouse averages 90% pack-outs, with on-tree percentages around 80% – depending on the variety and season."

Investing in technology and efficiency

Kritzinger is adopting mechanisation and advanced technology: "We’ve started planting new orchards designed for mechanisation. We use blower machines for leaf removal, hedge cutters, and apply fertiliser through irrigation. Our packhouse is also fairly advanced."

He aims to improve productivity amid rising costs: "As labour and input costs rise, we want to manage it by increasing yield and pack-outs per hectare."

Challenges and future outlook

He highlights rising electricity costs, pesticide regulations, and port delays as ongoing challenges: "Rising electricity prices are a real challenge, but we’ve invested in solar power. Port delays are also a concern, though improving, and we’re thankful for the support from industry bodies like Hortgro."

Despite this, he remains positive about the industry’s future: "There are always challenges, but I try to stay positive. I’m excited about the future of apples and pears in South Africa. We’re seeing more young people enter the industry with fresh ideas and better ways of doing things. I think we’re on a great path."

His guiding advice: "Stay positive and always keep moving forward. That mindset has helped me build, grow, and overcome."

Industry recognition

Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape, said: "I’ve seldom seen a young person as innovative as he is. He constantly looks beyond his own environment to see what others are doing and how he can improve on it. I see a lot of his father in him.

"Bokkie was also an innovative thinker who loved trying new approaches. Like his father, André has a passion for technology and uses it effectively to enhance their business."

She also praised his business model: "Because he also manages his own packhouse, he’s able to add tremendous value – placing the right cultivars in the right time slots and markets. It’s a very, very smart business model. André also sets exceptionally high standards when it comes to cleanliness and attention to detail – it really stands out."

Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, added: "This recognition is a testament to André’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable farming practices. We’re incredibly proud of André.

"His commitment to innovation, quality, and sound business practices adds significant value to the Tru-Cape brand and our broader supply network. He represents the next generation of dynamic South African farmers who are building a resilient, world-class industry."

Kritzinger will now compete with other provincial winners for the 2025 Toyota SA/Agri SA Young Farmer of the Year national title.