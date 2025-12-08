From Loskop to the nation: How a rural KZN village powers South Africa’s toughest school shoes

This single factory employs 420 people, with 92% of the Toughees production line staffed by women. The factory is a lifeline for the local community and the engine behind a massive operation that ensures millions of South African learners step into the new school year with confidence.

Powered by people

Across Bata South Africa, over 60% of employees are women, driving positive change in their communities.

The impact is visible. “When you drive through the rural Loskop community, you will see that people live in brick houses, not shacks,” notes Lorraine Dyer, Bata South Africa’s country manager. “That really shows the influence our factory – the only one in the area – has had over generations. When you uplift women, you uplift families – and that’s something we’re proud of.”

Beyond manufacturing, Bata employs a further 60 people at its Distribution Centre (DC) in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, and around 82 at its La Lucia head office. With over 70 years in South Africa, the company is one of the country’s largest footwear manufacturers and a key contributor to local industry, producing 70% of its local stock domestically and generating over 60% of revenue from this local production.

A back-to-school machine built on precision, pride and planning

Every year, the back-to-school period demands intense coordination across Bata’s head office, the distribution centre and the Loskop factory. For the 2024/25 season, demand surged – and the team rose to the challenge. Through rigorous planning, streamlined operations and efficient digital systems, they processed and shipped over two million pairs of shoes, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence and ensuring retailers nationwide were fully stocked.

This seamless collaboration represents the spirit behind Toughees – tough, prepared, reliable, and built for South Africa’s realities.

What makes Toughees South Africa’s toughest school shoes?

“Toughee’s durability is no accident,” says Deenai Heralall, Marketing Manager at Bata South Africa.

“At our Loskop factory, state-of-the-art machinery and skilled artisans come together to craft school shoes built for real South African conditions. Originally designed for children who walk long distances, Toughees are made from high-quality, non-polish leather that’s strong, reliable, easy to clean and comfortable for growing feet. With a wide range of sizes and styles - from straps and buckles to Velcro and lace-ups - every child can find the perfect fit.”

The journey of every Toughees shoe involves:

Precision cutting: Components are cut using steel dies and hydraulic presses for accuracy and consistency.



Components are cut using steel dies and hydraulic presses for accuracy and consistency. Skilled stitching: Uppers are assembled and stitched with expert craftsmanship.



Uppers are assembled and stitched with expert craftsmanship. Injection moulding: A specialised process where molten PVC is injected into moulds – a technique Bata has perfected since the 1960s. This creates tough, breathable, reliable soles that resist wear and are easy to clean.



A specialised process where molten PVC is injected into moulds – a technique Bata has perfected since the 1960s. This creates tough, breathable, reliable soles that resist wear and are easy to clean. Heat-bonded construction: Uppers and outsoles are bonded using heat tunnels to guarantee a secure, long-lasting fit.



Uppers and outsoles are bonded using heat tunnels to guarantee a secure, long-lasting fit. Rigorous testing: Shoes undergo tensile, tear and flex testing, among others. Toughees shoes consistently exceed South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) requirements.

“Toughees are built for active school days,” says Heralall. “Parents can trust that their children’s feet are protected and comfortable from the first bell to the last.”

A legacy of upliftment

With millions of schoolchildren in South Africa having never owned a pair of school shoes, it is a stark reminder of the country’s school shoe crisis. In many rural areas, children still walk long distances to school barefoot, often in harsh winter conditions.

Through the Bata Children’s Programme and the Toughees Random Acts of Kindness anniversary initiative, Bata extends its impact well beyond manufacturing. These programmes invest in education, school infrastructure and children’s welfare nationwide, reinforcing Toughees’ long-standing commitment to helping build stronger, more resilient futures.

Toughees To Launch “Tough Like Us” Back-to-School Campaign

Toughees is stepping into 2026 with its Tough Like Us back-to-school campaign, which not only highlights the resilience, community spirit and everyday toughness of South African families, but will also give back to help ease the financial burden that many households face at the start of the school year.

As part of the campaign, R200,000 in cash prizes will be awarded through a nationwide competition running from 22 December 2025 to 13 February 2026.

By purchasing any pair of Toughees, in-store or online during this period, shoppers can enter and stand a chance to win one of 10 cash prizes worth R20,000 each - a meaningful boost for families preparing for the year ahead.

Find Toughees online, at Toughees.co.za, through major retailers including Ackermans, PEP, Jet, Edgars, MrP, NuShop and Shoe City, wholesale distributors Bhana’s Wholesalers, Express Stores, Gem Schoolwear and Jumbo, as well as online at Superbalist and Takealot.



