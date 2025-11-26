South Africa
    Step into summer with Tomy Takkies: The sole of every sun-kissed moment

    Issued by Bata
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    Inspired by the brighter, warmer days ahead, the Tomy Takkies Spring/Summer 2025 collection brings a fresh, feel-good range of sneakers designed to be your go-to companion for every summer moment. Available now at www.bata.co.za and at Tomy’s pop-up store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping, the collection blends comfort, style, and versatility to keep women on-trend and feeling their lightest all season long.
    “With over 60 years of heritage in South Africa, Tomy is a beloved local brand known for stylish, comfortable, affordable and accessible quality fashion footwear that celebrates boldness, fun and individuality,” says Deenai Heralall, marketing manager. “Designed in-house, Tomy Takkies have become a staple in South African street culture, and our Spring/Summer ’25 collection continues that legacy – inspiring women to embrace their unique style and express themselves, doing summer #InMyTOMYs.”

    Shoppers can visit the Tomy pop-up store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping’s Entrance 2 from 27 November 2025 to 27 January 2026. Enjoy a fresh and convenient way to shop re your favourite Tomy styles over the festive season, including new summer drops and pop-up exclusives you won’t find online.

    From classic lace-ups to effortless slip-ons, each pair of Tomy sneakers is crafted to take you wherever summer leads. Whether you're chasing the sunrise or dancing under the stars, Tomy Takkies are your summer essential – taking you from coffee catch-ups and brunch dates to picnics in the park, farmers’ market strolls, sunset braais, the sports court, or your favourite café.

    And when the day turns spontaneous, Tomy’s are right there with you – the sole of your best summer memories. Comfy, carefree, and full of cool confidence, they’re perfect for days where the only agenda is freedom.

    As a brand founded by a team of mostly women making shoes for women, Tomy puts women at the centre of its business. A portion of every Tomy sale goes to organisations that support women and girls across South Africa, and the brand proudly provides a platform to showcase local, women-led businesses.

    Tomy Takkies is proudly produced by Bata South Africa, a leader in the footwear industry.

    Find Tomy Takkies at Edgars, Miladys, Shoe City, Sneaker Factory, and www.bata.co.za.

    Follow @TomyTakkies on social media for more. Hashtag: #TomyMyWay #InMyTomys

    Bata South Africa, TOMY
    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
    Let's do Biz