Beards With Heart: dotsure.co.za rallies corporate volunteers for the GRSPCA - George

Corporate volunteerism often lives in company handbooks. At dotsure.co.za, it lives in the people. Once again, the Beard Club turned Movember into a community upliftment initiative through their hands-on volunteer work at the GRSPCA - George.

Corporate volunteerism often lives in company handbooks. At dotsure.co.za, it lives in the people. This November, the dotsure.co.za Beard Club, an internal team that begins each Movember with clean-shaven faces and shared purpose, turned its annual fundraising tradition into a powerful community upliftment mission at the Garden Route SPCA - George.

On 26 November 2025, the group swapped keyboards for crowbars, spreadsheets for paintbrushes, and meetings for meaningful moments with animals who need care, safety, and second chances. To create real, tangible Soft Landings for the animals who desperately need them, and for the humans who refuse to give up on them at the GRSPCA.

“The Beard Club provides an opportunity for the team to celebrate masculinity in the right ways and give back to the community .” Desmond Wood, senior manager direct motor sales and warranty vertical at dotsure.co.za, and proud Beard Club gent, said.

A partnership built on consistency and heart: How it all began

What began as a small internal initiative has grown into one of the company’s most heartfelt community upliftment projects, with the Beard Club rallying behind a cause that strengthens both people and pets across the Garden Route. According to the GRSPCA, the partnership began years ago long before today’s Beard Club members joined the organisation. It has since evolved into an ongoing collaboration rooted in trust and shared purpose. The longevity of this relationship has made dotsure.co.za one of the GRSPCA’s dependable corporate supporters, offering a mix of funding, physical assistance, and community rallying that few companies sustain over time.

The GRSPCA says this ongoing commitment strengthens the backbone of their entire operation, especially in a region where animal welfare services rely heavily on community fundraising and corporate volunteerism. "If you beautify a place, it's nicer to work in, and it's nicer and more fun for the animals, too .," added Gerda, an inspector at the GRSPCA.

Addressing real needs through hands-on support

While financial donations are vital, the GRSPCA emphasises that physical support plays an equally important role in sustaining animal welfare services in the region. During their volunteer day, the Beard Club focused on addressing high-priority needs identified by the GRSPCA team.

These included:

Repairing and repainting kennels

Reinforcing enclosures

Delivering donated food, blankets, toys, and other essentials

Spending time with the animals



“There are doors that have been here for years and years, and we’ve replaced them. We’ve put up shade netting for the dogs. We’ve replaced handles and done so much of the maintenance work the GRSPCA needs .” Warren Woolley, senior manager pet vertical at dotsure.co.za, gleamed with pride. For the GRSPCA, these seemingly small contributions accumulate into something transformative: healthier animals, improved facilities, and staff who feel supported by their community.

Why initiatives like this matter to the Garden Route

Animal rescue organisations across the region rely heavily on fundraising, local partnerships, volunteerism, and corporate support to meet the needs of abandoned, neglected, and surrendered animals.

The dotsure.co.za Beard Club’s efforts form part of a broader commitment to community upliftment, reflecting the company’s purpose-driven ethos and its belief in creating Soft Landings not only through pet insurance, but through real-world impact.

dotsure.co.za Beard Club: A growing culture of kindness

The Beard Club has evolved into more than just a Movember tradition. It’s a symbol of the organisation’s culture of compassion. Members describe it as a space where men can show solidarity, vulnerability, and leadership through service. The Beard Club reminds us that impact doesn’t start with donations. It starts with people who care enough to show up.

A message to other organisations from the GRSPCA

The GRSPCA encourages other businesses to consider similar partnerships. Their message is clear: When companies get involved, it’s more than a contribution. It becomes a measurable investment in animal wellbeing and in the growth of the community itself. Volunteer days create visible impact, strengthen trust, and show employees that their organisation stands for something meaningful.

Looking ahead: Creating Soft Landings that last

As the dotsure.co.za Beard Club grows its annual fundraising and volunteering each year, so too does its impact on the George community. Movember may start with a shave, but at dotsure.co.za, it grows into something more meaningful. Desmond closed off by stating, “Soft Landings is dotsure.co.za’s promise to animals and communities. It's an internal mantra and our main purpose for existing. It's about giving back and making a positive impact wherever we go. Whether we’re protecting cars, supporting pets, or uplifting our communities, we’re here to make a difference one policy and one meaningful act of kindness at a time .”

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925).



