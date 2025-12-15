Not a dry eye as Hot Cares Christmas delivers a life-changing miracle for a brave young woman

Hot 102.7FM started its last day of Hot Cares Christmas with one of the most emotional stories the station has ever witnessed. It was a morning filled with tears, disbelief, and overwhelming gratitude as a young woman from Meyerton received the kind of Christmas miracle she never saw coming.

It all unfolded live on Hot 102.7FM Breakfast, with Bunny Majaja and Shona Madurai sharing the story of 23-year-old Daniela Visser, a young hero whose life has been defined by hardship, courage, and an unwavering commitment to her family.

At just 19, Daniela lost her mother. Not long after, her father passed away. With no parents left to lean on, she had to grow up fast, taking on adult responsibilities long before she should have to. Obligations like dealing with undertakers and trying to keep the family home afloat suddenly fell on her shoulders. Instead of studying full-time, she put her dreams on hold to work and take care of her younger sister, Juane, affectionately known as Nykie, as well as their grandparents.

Despite her hard work, the house they inherited had become a financial burden and there was no money to transfer it into her name. Add to that rates, school fees and groceries, and Daniela’s small salary, supplemented by her grandparents’ Sassa pensions, was stretched to breaking point. Still, she kept going.

When her aunt, Jackie Visser, wrote to Hot Cares Christmas to get some assistance for her courageous niece, the team knew that they had to help. And not in a small way.

A place for miracles

Hot Cares Christmas sent their very own Christmas elf, Patrick Hayworth, out to Meyerton. The moment he stepped inside the Visser home, he felt the warmth, love, and a family trying their absolute best to make a life under impossible circumstances.

When Patrick connected live with the rest of the team on air, Daniela could hardly speak from crying as her sister sobbed in the background. Their ouma tried to comfort them, but even her own voice shook as she whispered: “Moenie huil nie, bokkie.” (Don’t cry, love).

And then, the giving began.

Hot Cares Christmas announced it would cover the full R84,000 in transfer fees needed for the inherited home, securing it so the girls could stay safe, stable, and together. The family’s rates and taxes will also be paid for the entire year ahead.

Crying with relief, Daniela managed to respond: “Oh my word… thank you so, so much. How do you say thank you except for thank you?”

She thought the giving was over, but it had only just begun. There were tears in the studio as Bunny said: “We are very blessed to be a blessing. And we don’t do this alone, it’s the people of this station who make this possible.”

Bunny then shared another surprise. Daniela had been desperately trying to study through Unisa but had to pause due to financial pressure, Hot Cares will now pay for the remaining two years of her BA degree, ensuring she can secure the future she’s been fighting so hard for. Shona then shared that Hot Cares will pay for Juane’s school fees all the way through to matric - Grades 10, 11 and 12.

And still, the blessings weren’t done.

To ease the family’s month-to-month struggle, Hot Cares gifted them grocery vouchers for the next 12 months, ensuring food security going into 2026. And, because Christmas is just around the corner, they received a R5,000 Christmas shopping voucher.

Completely overwhelmed, Daniela kept repeating: “I have never had so many blessings. You never know what miracle’s going to happen and then you guys walk in and just give miracles out.” It was a morning that reminded everyone why Hot Cares Christmas exists: to be a lifeline, a blessing, and a conduit for the incredible generosity of Hot 102.7FM’s listeners.

As Bunny said: “It is our privilege to be the channel through which our listeners change lives.”

Patrick added: “It makes us so proud of our listeners that they can do this.”

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM summed it up by saying: “This year’s Hot Cares Teddython raised an astonishing R31.5m in cash, kind and service thanks to remarkable listeners and generous organisations. The impact of this generosity lives in the voices, tears, and relief of one brave young woman and her family on this unforgettable morning.”



