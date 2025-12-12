Do these tyre checks along your Joburg to Cape Town December drive

South Africans can’t resist a Cape Town festive season, which means a busy N1 stretch between Joburg and the Mother City. From Gauteng’s highveld to the Western Cape’s coast, this iconic route offers breathtaking scenery – along with a few challenges for your tyres. Before you leave Joburg, make sure your journey is smooth, safe, and stress-free.

Festive road trips are for fun, not surprises. Pause, do your tyre checks at key stops, and arrive at your destination safely. Image: Supplied/Shutterstock2556062311

“The Joburg to Cape Town drive is long and beautiful, but it tests both driver and tyres. With such heavy traffic, a tyre blowout can have major consequences. That’s why we urge motorists to conduct thorough tyre checks before the trip, during the journey, and again before heading home. It’s as essential as taking regular breaks to stretch and hydrate. Small actions make a big difference in arriving safely,” said Keith Phelps, technical tyre expert at Dunlop Tyres SA.

Before you head off, as part of your pre-planning checklist, ensure you have visited your nearest tyre expert, such as your closest Dunlop store to have your tyres, and the spare, technically assessed for correct tyre pressure, any bulges, cuts or abrasions that could pose a problem during your journey. Ensure your tyres have at least the legal 1.6mm of tread depth for optimal grip and safer braking.

Then, along the route, here’s a quick reminder of general good driving habits:

Inspection – Joburg and Kroonstad

Stop to stretch and inspect all tyres. Regular checking will help identify issues before they become major problems.

Trailer inspection – Bloemfontein and Colesberg

Inspect your trailer (if you have one) at Bloemfontein, and again in Colesberg before entering the Karoo. Tighten anything that has become unsecure and inspect the tyres on the trailer.

Lunch break in Colesberg or Beaufort West

It’s not only your vehicle that needs to be maintained, but your hydration and nutrition need to be on point.

Watch the road – Karoo and Hex River Pass

The Karoo can surprise you with gravel, potholes, or strong winds. Hex River Pass requires careful navigation. Adjust speed, stay alert, and let your tyres manage the terrain.

“Avoid inflating your tyres during travel stops unless absolutely necessary. Heat from driving and high ambient temperatures can lead to inaccurate pressure readings. Overinflation reduces grip, increases blowout risk, causes uneven wear and affects ride comfort. Underinflation also reduces control, raises the risk of blowouts and aquaplaning, increases fuel use and leads to uneven wear,” said Phelps.

Even with careful driving and regular tyre checks, drivers can hit unexpected trouble such as a pothole. Dunlop offers peace of mind with Dunlop Sure, a programme of value-add benefits that provides:

Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance that offers free tyre cover for irreparable tyre damage against all road hazards. Get more peace of mind – for a limited time, Dunlop is extending coverage from 12 months to 18 months on tyres purchased by 31 January 2026.

that offers free tyre cover for irreparable tyre damage against all road hazards. Get more peace of mind – for a limited time, Dunlop is extending coverage from 12 months to 18 months on tyres purchased by 31 January 2026. Mileage Warranty that provides guarantee on tread of a selection of patterns.

that provides guarantee on tread of a selection of patterns. Product Life Warranty – a manufacturer’s warranty of eight years on the product.

Follow these simple checks at your usual leg-stretch spots and get to your destination safely.



